Rockland Recovery Group Expands Mental Health Services With New Treatment Center in Bedford, MA

Rockland Recovery Group announced the opening of Rockland Recovery Behavioral Health North, a new primary mental health treatment program in Bedford, MA . The program serves individuals needing structured mental health care without a primary substance use diagnosis.

The new Bedford program addresses a growing demand for accessible, high-quality mental health treatment across Massachusetts. The new Bedford location expands access for Middlesex County, Greater Boston, and surrounding communities.

The program focuses on early intervention to prevent escalation into crisis.

Conditions Treated include:

Depression

Anxiety disorders

Bipolar disorder

Trauma-related disorders

Mood and thought disorders

The program offers various levels of care, such as:

Outpatient and intensive outpatient mental health programming

Individual therapy, group therapy, and psychiatric services

Evidence-based, trauma-informed treatment approaches

With a person-centered approach, the company provides individualized treatment plans that emphasize stability, coping skills, and long-term mental wellness. The program is based on the continuum-of-care model, supporting sustainable progress.

Program Overview

Part of the Rockland Recovery Group family of treatment programs, these treatment solutions are known for ethical care, clinical integrity, and patient-first treatment. Rockland Recovery Behavioral Health North focuses exclusively on primary mental health treatment, separate from addiction services.

The new facility in Bedford, MA serves Greater Boston and MetroWest areas.

A representative for the program said:

“Our goal is to provide a supportive, structured environment where individuals can stabilize, build coping skills, and regain a sense of control in their lives,” said Corey Gamberg, LADC II of Rockland Recovery’s leadership team. “This new Bedford program allows us to meet people where they are and offer care that is thoughtful, individualized, and grounded in clinical best practices.”

About Rockland Recovery Behavioral Health North

Rockland Recovery Behavioral Health North is part of the Rockland Recovery Group family of treatment programs and focuses exclusively on primary mental health care, separate from addiction services. The Bedford facility offers Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and outpatient mental health programming for individuals experiencing moderate to severe mental health symptoms.

Rockland Recovery Group is known for its commitment to ethical care, clinical integrity, and patient-first treatment. Programs combine evidence-based therapies with a compassionate, personalized approach to help individuals move toward stability, hope, and lasting recovery.

