Serafin Real Estate Brokers $7.9 Million Sale of Landmark Event & Equestrian Property in Middleburg, Virginia

ByEthan Lin

Jan 6, 2026

Serafin Real Estate of Loudoun County Virginia announced the successful sale of 23320 Foxchase Farm Lane, a premier event and equestrian facility located just east of historic Middleburg, for $7.9 million. The transaction closed on December 18, 2025, with Joe Serafin and Grant Wetmore exclusively representing the sellers.

Set on 33.72 acres and zoned AR-2 (Agricultural Rural), the property features a 7,800-square-foot renovated event center, enclosed riding arena, and estate stables, totaling 30,365 square feet of improvements. Extensively renovated in 2017, the asset combines modern hospitality infrastructure with the rural character that defines Western Loudoun County.

“This sale underscores the depth of demand for distinctive, income-capable assets in the Middleburg market,” said Joe Serafin, Principal Broker of Serafin Real Estate. “Properties that offer immediate operational utility with long-term optionality continue to attract sophisticated capital.”

Rather than a traditional public listing, Serafin Real Estate executed a targeted, off-market marketing campaign, identifying buyers aligned with the property’s highest and best use—high-end hospitality and event operations. The private approach fostered competitive interest while preserving discretion, ultimately achieving a premium outcome for the sellers.

Located along the Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) corridor, the property benefits from strong regional access to the Washington, D.C. metro area and proximity to one of the nation’s most affluent rural markets. Middleburg’s reputation as the “Nation’s Horse and Hunt Capital,” coupled with strict land-use controls, continues to support long-term value for specialized commercial assets.

Transaction Highlights

Sale Price: $7,900,000
Total Building Area: 30,365 SF
Land Area: 33.72 acres
Asset Type: Commercial / Event & Equestrian Facility
Brokerage: Serafin Real Estate
Brokers: Joe Serafin, Grant Wetmore
Closing Date: December 18, 2025

For more information about this property and other commercial real estate visit the Serafin Real Estate website. They have a vast portfolio of completed success stories and market data to educate property sellers and buyers.

