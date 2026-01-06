MyGreekCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, reports rising demand for family yacht charters in Greece for 2026, with more multigenerational groups choosing crewed yachts over luxury resorts for greater value, privacy, and simpler logistics. The company has published a curated shortlist of rare 6-cabin yachts designed for families traveling as 12 guests.

MyGreekCharter says more families planning 2026 travel are choosing crewed yacht charters in Greece over luxury resort vacations, as they see better overall value for larger groups, more privacy for the family, more togetherness, and a format that reduces the planning load on parents.

The company points to a simple comparison families understand quickly: a resort stay for 10–12 people often means booking multiple premium rooms or suites, coordinating restaurant bookings, arranging daily activities, and managing transport between beaches, marinas, and excursions. A crewed yacht charter bundles all of those costs and decisions into one plan, with a dedicated captain, chef, and crew, and a new anchorage or island view every day.

“What families are really buying is the adventure of their life and ease,” says Martina Asmus.“The kids are in and out of the water all day, the crew is already setting up the toys and snacks, and nobody is negotiating schedules. Parents can actually switch off—read, nap, sit in the jacuzzi—because the experience is built around the family, not around a hotel timetable.”

MyGreekCharter also says Greece is particularly well-suited to family yacht itineraries because island-hopping delivers variety without constant packing and check-ins. Families can set a relaxed pace, mixing beach time, short cruises, calm bays for children, and cultural stops when it suits the group. In short, a luxury yacht vacation in Greece offers an unforgettable experience for the entire family, with minimal planning and stress.

As demand grows, MyGreekCharter says one request keeps coming up: an extra cabin. Many yachts in Greece are built with 5 guest cabins, which works for up to 10 guests. But family groups often travel as 11–12 people once grandparents, teenagers, or a nanny are included, or when 2 families want to share.

To address this, MyGreekCharter has published a curated guide to Greece luxury yacht charters with 6 cabins —selected for layouts that suit families with kids, including twin cabins, bunks, or Pullman beds.

“A sixth cabin sounds like a small detail, but it changes the whole week,” says Martina Asmus. “Teens get breathing room, grandparents aren’t squeezed into awkward setups, and a nanny can be close to the kids without turning the yacht into a puzzle. We are seeing yachts that are built specifically with families in mind; these are the yachts we put forward to our clients.”

The 6-cabin guide pulls together a handful of Greece-based motor yacht charters that solve a common family problem: fitting 12 people comfortably without forcing awkward cabin sharing. CAN’T REMEMBER, PAREAKI II, KINTARO, RINI V, PATHOS, and other standouts were chosen for layouts that work really well for families—twin cabins for kids, bunks for siblings, Pullman beds for flexibility, and cabin placement that suits grandparents or a nanny.

While the list leans toward motor yachts, MyGreekCharter notes that some families still prefer the ease of indoor-outdoor living and the stability of crewed catamaran charters in Greece , especially with younger children, a more casual onboard routine, and an overall lower-cost charter package.