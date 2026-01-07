DMR News

Lucid Motors Doubles EV Production In 2025 As Gravity SUV Output Ramps Up

ByJolyen

Jan 7, 2026

Lucid Motors significantly increased electric vehicle production in 2025, doubling output from the previous year as manufacturing of its Gravity SUV gathered pace after early setbacks.

The US electric carmaker said on Monday that it built 18,378 vehicles during the year, with 8,412 produced in the fourth quarter alone. That quarterly total exceeded the number of vehicles assembled at its Casa Grande, Arizona factory during the entire first half of the year. The company also reported delivering 15,841 vehicles in 2025, representing a 55% increase compared with 2024.

The improved production and delivery figures mark a recovery from difficulties earlier in the year, when Lucid struggled to scale manufacturing of the Gravity SUV. The stronger finish positions the company for a pivotal year ahead, as it prepares to begin production of the first model based on its new mid-sized electric vehicle platform.

Lucid has said the initial vehicle on that platform will be priced at around $50,000, placing it in the same segment as offerings from Tesla and Rivian, including Rivian’s planned R2 SUV.

Despite the recent gains, Lucid’s current output remains far below the targets it outlined when it went public in a $4bn reverse merger in 2021. At the time, the company projected deliveries of 135,000 vehicles in 2025, including 86,000 Gravity SUVs, 42,000 Air sedans, and 7,000 vehicles from its then-unannounced mid-sized EV.

Those projections were later overtaken by a series of challenges. Lucid encountered production, supply chain, and demand constraints across both of its models, while also navigating disruption across the global automotive industry during and after the pandemic.

The company faced particular pressure in early 2025 as it attempted to ramp up Gravity SUV production. Quality issues emerged during that period, prompting interim chief executive Marc Winterhoff to address customers directly in December. In an email, Winterhoff said he shared customers’ frustration and acknowledged that lingering software problems had affected vehicle performance and satisfaction. He said the company was focused on resolving those issues.

The production rebound in the second half of the year suggests progress in stabilising manufacturing operations, as Lucid moves toward launching a lower-priced model aimed at a broader market.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

