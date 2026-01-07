DMR News

Serafin Real Estate Announces Auction of Historic Wheatland Farm Equestrian Center, a Landmark Loudoun County Estate with Deep Early American Roots

ByEthan Lin

Jan 7, 2026

Serafin Real Estate announced that Wheatland Farm, one of Loudoun County’s most historically significant and architecturally distinguished estates, will be sold at auction. The 43-acre Purcellville property, long associated with early American history and nationally recognized equestrian excellence, represents a rare opportunity for buyers seeking heritage, lifestyle, and long-term strategic value in one of the country’s most desirable regions.

Originally established in 1741, Wheatland Farm is deeply intertwined with the nation’s early formation. Historical documentation notes a 1784 visit from George Washington, while the surviving Daniel Boone Cottage — dating back to the late 1700s — remains positioned above the estate’s nine-acre private lake, preserving a tangible link to the frontier era. These preserved elements coexist alongside extensive modern enhancements that have elevated Wheatland into one of the premier equestrian destinations in the United States.

Today the property stands as one of only nine U.S. Equestrian Federation Centers of Excellence nationwide, a designation reserved exclusively for elite facilities with exceptional training, infrastructure, and competitive capability. Wheatland has hosted high-level events, including the 2018 U.S. Para-Dressage Team Qualifier, and features an advanced equestrian environment anchored by the Pavilion Barn, constructed in 2021 with 18 state-of-the-art stalls, direct indoor arena access, a restored historic Great Barn with expanded capacity and upper-level event space, championship outdoor arena, and extensive riding trails.

Beyond its equestrian prestige, the property is structured for versatility in both lifestyle and institutional use. The estate includes a primary manor residence, lakeside retreat, and guest accommodations, allowing for multiple potential outcomes ranging from private estate living to equestrian operations, destination hospitality, or specialty institutional use. Located minutes from downtown Leesburg and under an hour from Washington, D.C., Wheatland sits at the intersection of Virginia’s wine country and one of the nation’s most affluent and fastest-growing regions, within a county known for its rural landscape, luxury estate heritage, and sustained economic strength.

“The Wheatland Farm auction represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a property that embodies American history while performing at a world-class level today,” said Joe Serafin, founder and principal broker of Serafin Real Estate. “It is rare to see an estate that combines authentic national heritage, modern equestrian caliber, and long-term potential with this level of location advantage. Wheatland reflects everything that continues to make Loudoun County such an extraordinary place to invest.”

