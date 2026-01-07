Amazon Expands Ring With New Sensors, App Store, And AI Alerts At CES 2026

Amazon has announced a broad expansion of its Ring smart home ecosystem, introducing new sensors, an app store, fire monitoring features, and additional AI-based alerts as part of updates revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The company said the latest additions are designed to extend Ring beyond video doorbells and cameras into a wider home monitoring and automation platform.

New Ring Sensors And Home Monitoring

Amazon unveiled a new lineup of Ring Sensors that can detect motion, door and window openings, glass breakage, and smoke. The sensors can also monitor carbon monoxide levels, water leaks, temperature fluctuations, and indoor air quality.

In addition to safety monitoring, the sensors allow users to control connected lighting and appliances within their smart home network, expanding Ring’s role into broader home automation.

The new devices support Amazon’s Sidewalk feature, a shared network that links Echo and Ring devices into a low-bandwidth mesh system. Sidewalk allows compatible devices to remain connected and operational even when they are outside the range of a home’s Wi-Fi router.

Ring App Store And Third-Party Integration

Amazon is also adding an app store to the Ring app, allowing users to connect Ring cameras with third-party applications. The app store is launching in the United States first, with users expected to gain access to a growing selection of apps in the coming weeks.

While Amazon did not name specific apps, it said the initial focus will be on tools that support small business operations and everyday household needs.

Fire Alerts And Real-Time Updates

As wildfire risks increase in drought-affected regions, Amazon has partnered with the fire monitoring app Watch Duty to integrate real-time fire updates and early warnings into Ring’s Neighbors section.

Users will be able to view alerts and share live updates from their Ring cameras within the Neighbors feed, allowing local communities to exchange information during active fire situations.

AI-Based Event Detection

Amazon introduced a new AI-powered feature called AI Unusual Event Alerts, which enables Ring cameras to learn the typical patterns of activity at a property. When the system detects behavior that deviates from those patterns, it sends specific alerts to users.

The alerts can factor in a person’s location, actions, and clothing. For subscribers to Amazon’s Virtual Security Guard service, these alerts can trigger automatic intervention.

In recent weeks, Amazon has also rolled out additional video recognition features that can prompt Alexa responses and deliver personalized notifications based on a database of around 50 recognized faces.

Vehicle Monitoring Addition

Alongside the home-focused updates, Amazon announced a new Ring Car Alarm equipped with built-in GPS, extending Ring’s monitoring capabilities to vehicles.

Amazon did not disclose pricing or availability dates for the new sensors, app store features, or the Ring Car Alarm.

Featured image credits: Flickr

