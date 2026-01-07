Meta Pauses International Launch Of Ray-Ban Display Glasses Amid Supply Constraints

Meta has paused plans to sell its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses outside the United States, citing demand that has outstripped available supply and pushed customer waitlists well into next year.

The company said on Tuesday that it will no longer proceed with its planned early 2026 launches in France, Italy, Canada, and the UK. Meta said it will focus on meeting existing US demand while reassessing its approach to international availability.

“Since launching last fall, we’ve seen an overwhelming amount of interest,” the company said, adding that limited inventory made it necessary to halt expansion plans beyond the US for now.

Demand Outpaces Supply

Meta said customer waitlists for the glasses now extend well into 2026, prompting the decision to pause overseas sales. The company did not provide updated timelines for when international markets might be revisited.

The Ray-Ban Display glasses were unveiled in September and are sold through a partnership between Meta and Ray-Ban. The product combines smart display features with traditional eyewear design.

Gesture-Based Controls And New Features

The glasses are controlled using the Meta Neural Band, a wrist-worn device that detects subtle hand and finger movements. Meta demonstrated new capabilities for both the glasses and the Neural Band during the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

New features include a teleprompter function that allows users to view prepared remarks through the glasses. Meta also showed a handwriting input feature that lets users write messages by tracing letters with a finger on any surface while wearing the Neural Band, with those movements converted into digital text.

Navigation Expansion In The US

Meta said it is continuing to expand software features for existing users. Pedestrian navigation support is being rolled out to additional US cities, including Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, and Salt Lake City.

The company said it will continue prioritizing US customers while it evaluates production capacity and future international rollout plans.

