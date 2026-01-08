IWF Raises Concerns Over Alleged Use Of Grok To Create Criminal Images Of Children

The Internet Watch Foundation says it has identified criminal images of girls aged between 11 and 13 that appear to have been created using the artificial intelligence tool Grok, raising concerns about how easily such material can be generated and circulated online.

The charity said its analysts discovered sexualised and topless images of girls on a dark web forum, where users claimed the imagery had been produced using Grok. The tool is owned by xAI and can be accessed through its own platforms as well as via the social media service X.

Findings From Dark Web Investigations

The Internet Watch Foundation, which works to remove child sexual abuse material from the internet, said the images were not found on X itself. Instead, they were located on a dark web forum during routine monitoring by its analysts, who assess reported material for legality and severity.

The charity operates a public hotline for suspected child sexual abuse material and employs specialists who review content to determine whether it meets criminal thresholds under UK law.

Legal Classification And Escalation

According to the IWF, the images allegedly generated using Grok would be classified as Category C under UK legislation, the lowest level of criminal severity. However, the organisation said the individual who uploaded the material later used a separate AI tool, not developed by xAI, to generate a Category A image, which represents the most serious form of child sexual abuse material.

Ngaire Alexander of the IWF told the BBC that tools such as Grok risk bringing sexual AI imagery of children into more common circulation. He said the organisation was extremely concerned about the speed and ease with which photo-realistic child sexual abuse material can be produced.

Previous Scrutiny Of Grok And X

X and xAI have been approached for comment on the IWF’s findings. Both companies were previously contacted by Ofcom following reports that Grok could be used to generate sexualised images of children and to digitally undress women.

The BBC has reviewed multiple examples on X in which users asked the chatbot to alter real images to make women appear in bikinis or place them in sexual situations without consent.

The IWF said it has received reports of similar images appearing on X. However, it added that, so far, those images have not been assessed as meeting the legal definition of child sexual abuse material.

Platform Response And Enforcement

In a previous statement, X said it takes action against illegal content on its platform, including child sexual abuse material, by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and cooperating with law enforcement and local authorities when required.

The company said that anyone using or prompting Grok to create illegal material would face the same consequences as users who upload illegal content directly to the platform.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.