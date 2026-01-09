Petrali Roofing Recognized as Best Roofing Company in Colorado Springs for 2025

Petrali Roofing: A Legacy of Trust and Expertise in Colorado Springs

Petrali Roofing has established itself as one of the most trusted roofing companies in Colorado Springs, built on more than four decades of industry experience and a consistent commitment to ethical service. Founded in 1982, the veteran-owned, family-operated company provides residential and commercial roofing services designed to address the unique challenges of Colorado’s climate. Through long-term customer relationships, community engagement, and a strong focus on education and transparency, Petrali Roofing continues to strengthen its position as a dependable local roofing provider.

From Early Craftsmanship to a Colorado Springs Foundation

The roots of Petrali Roofing trace back to 1977, when founder David Petrali began his career in the roofing industry. Working on demanding commercial and institutional projects, he developed a practical understanding of materials, installation standards, and long-term roof performance. His experience across multiple states shaped the company’s emphasis on durability, safety, and workmanship.

In 2009, Petrali Roofing officially established operations in Colorado Springs, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s history. The move allowed the business to focus on serving homeowners and commercial clients in the Pikes Peak Region, where extreme weather conditions require specialized roofing knowledge. Over time, the company’s consistent performance and local focus helped it earn the trust of customers seeking reliable, long-term roofing solutions rather than short-term repairs.

Leadership and Operational Growth

In 2017, Michael O’Malley joined Petrali Roofing and later assumed the role of CEO and Owner. Under his leadership, the company strengthened its operational structure, customer communication processes, and educational approach. The focus remained on helping customers understand their roofing systems, insurance considerations, and material options, enabling informed decision-making.

This leadership period has been marked by steady growth, expanded service offerings, and continued investment in skilled local crews. The company’s approach emphasizes careful inspections, accurate assessments, and workmanship designed to extend roof life rather than simply address immediate issues.

Community Engagement Through Hearts & Hammers

Community involvement is a central element of Petrali Roofing’s mission. In 2019, the company formalized its charitable efforts through Hearts & Hammers, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to supporting individuals and families in need. Through this program, Petrali Roofing has provided roof replacements to qualifying recipients, addressing critical housing needs within the local community.

Beyond roof donations, the company supports local initiatives and youth activities, reflecting a belief that business growth should contribute directly to community well-being. These efforts reinforce Petrali Roofing’s role not only as a service provider but also as an active participant in the Colorado Springs community.

Award Recognition for Service Excellence

In 2025, Petrali Roofing was recognized as the Best Roofing Company in Colorado Springs , an honor that reflects its long-standing commitment to quality, service, and community involvement. The recognition highlights the company’s consistent performance across residential and commercial projects, as well as its focus on integrity, education, and customer satisfaction.

This award underscores the company’s reputation for transparent practices, dependable service timelines, and attention to detail. It also reflects the trust placed in Petrali Roofing by the local community and reinforces its position as a leading roofing provider in the region.

A Focus on Transparency and Long-Term Solutions

Petrali Roofing distinguishes itself through an emphasis on transparency and education. Rather than operating on a transactional model, the company prioritizes thorough inspections, clear explanations, and realistic expectations. Customers receive detailed assessments of roof conditions, material recommendations suited to Colorado’s environment, and guidance through insurance-related processes when applicable.

The company’s use of experienced local crews contributes to consistent quality and accountability. Follow-up services, including seasonal offerings, further support long-term customer relationships and reinforce the company’s commitment to ongoing service rather than one-time projects.

Commitment to Ethical Business Standards

Petrali Roofing aligns its operations with the Better Business Bureau’s Eight Standards of Trust, which promote honest advertising, transparent policies, and customer privacy protection. These principles guide daily operations and help ensure that every project is handled with professionalism and accountability.

This commitment to ethical standards has played a key role in building customer confidence and sustaining long-term growth within a competitive industry.

About Petrali Roofing

Petrali Roofing is a veteran-owned, family-operated roofing company serving the Pikes Peak Region. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing, offering services that include roof inspections, replacements, repairs, and insurance claims assistance. With more than 40 years of industry experience, Petrali Roofing focuses on customer education, transparent service, and community involvement to deliver roofing solutions tailored to local needs.

Media Contact:

Petrali Roofing

Michael O’Malley, CEO and Owner

Phone: (719) 375-8773

Website: Petraliroofing

Instagram: @petraliroofing

Facebook: Petrali Roofing

YouTube: Petrali Roofing