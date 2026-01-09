DMR News

FENYA V Unveils Luxury Silk Loungewear Collection, Spotlighting Timeless Elegance and U.S. Craftsmanship

A Refined Introduction to Luxury Loungewear

FENYA V introduces its much-anticipated luxury silk loungewear collection, which perfectly blends luxurious comfort with impeccable design. This new line features Luxury Silk Classic Robes, Luxury Velvet Classic Robes. However, it is the Luxury Silk Classic Robes and Luxury Velvet Classic Robes that truly stand out, offering an elevated level of elegance and sophistication for those who appreciate the finer details in their loungewear.

The Heart of the Collection: Luxury Robes

At the forefront of the FENYA V collection, the Luxury Silk Classic Robes and Luxury Velvet Classic Robes are the true embodiment of timeless luxury. Crafted from 100% pure silk charmeuse and silk velvet, these robes offer unmatched softness and opulence. The Luxury Silk Classic Robes feature the smooth and fluid elegance of silk charmeuse, providing a lightweight, breathable, and refined look. In contrast, the Luxury Velvet Classic Robes are crafted from plush silk velvet, creating a rich, deep texture that exudes sophistication and warmth.

These robes are designed to envelop the wearer in absolute comfort, combining the elegance of bespoke tailoring with the practicality of loungewear. Their timeless silhouettes, neutral tones, and attention to detail ensure that they can seamlessly transition from private moments of relaxation to casual outings, offering both style and functionality. Whether worn as a luxurious in-home piece or as part of a chic, minimalist wardrobe, the luxury robes are central to the collection’s identity.

Material Integrity and Fabric Selection

All FENYA V garments, especially the Luxury Silk Classic Robes and Luxury Velvet Classic Robes, are made in the United States, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and superior craftsmanship at every stage of production. By manufacturing domestically, FENYA V maintains full control over the quality of its products and promotes transparency in the production process. This dedication to craftsmanship, precision, and local manufacturing reflects the brand’s commitment to high standards and responsible practices.

Domestic Manufacturing Approach

Design Function and Versatility

The Luxury Silk Classic Robes and Luxury Velvet Classic Robes are designed to not only offer exceptional comfort but also to serve as versatile, timeless additions to any wardrobe. These robes can effortlessly integrate into a variety of settings, from relaxed mornings at home to informal gatherings or even outdoor lounging, without compromising their luxurious aesthetic. The robes are intended to stand the test of time, with timeless silhouettes that transcend fleeting trends, offering enduring appeal and lasting quality.

Executive Perspective

Gohar Gedakyan, CEO of FENYA V, shared, “The creation of our luxury robes was driven by a desire to blend discipline in design with the ultimate material integrity. These robes represent the pinnacle of what we believe luxury loungewear should be—an exquisite balance of comfort, function, and refined elegance.”

Recent Recognition: Gohar Gedakyan Named Best Luxury Clothing Designer in the U.S.

In addition to launching this exceptional collection, FENYA V’s founder and CEO, Gohar Gedakyan, has been honored as the Best Luxury Clothing Designer in the U.S. for 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious accolade highlights Gohar’s innovative approach and exceptional craftsmanship, cementing her position as a leading figure in the luxury fashion industry. Gedakyan’s vision for luxury loungewear has redefined comfort and elegance, making FENYA V synonymous with high-end, sustainable loungewear. This recognition further underscores the meticulous attention to detail and design excellence that has become a hallmark of the brand.

Visual Presentation of the Collection

To accompany the launch, FENYA V has released visual content showcasing the movement, texture, and structure of its silk garments, including the Luxury Silk Classic Robes and Luxury Velvet Classic Robes. A preview of the collection can be seen through the brand’s official Instagram Reel at this link, which highlights the fabric’s behavior and the garments’ fit in motion.

This visual release provides additional context around material performance and design execution, offering a closer look at the luxurious appeal of the robes.

About FENYA V

FENYA V is a luxury apparel brand specializing in silk loungewear with an emphasis on comfort, versatility, and timeless design. The brand’s commitment to quality is evident in every piece, including the luxurious Luxury Silk Classic Robes and Luxury Velvet Classic Robes, all of which are made in the United States from 100% silk. FENYA V offers sophisticated, sustainable loungewear designed to elevate everyday moments with an air of elegance.

Media Contact

FENYA V
Gohar Gedakyan, CEO
Email: fenyavmarketing@gmail.com
Website: FENYA V
Instagram
Tiktok

