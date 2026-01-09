Trade Unions Accuse McDonald’s Of Breaching International Labour Standards Over UK Workplace Harassment

A group of trade unions has accused McDonald’s of failing to meet international labour standards by not adequately addressing harassment in its UK restaurants and franchises, prompting a government backed mediation process.

The complaint follows a BBC investigation that revealed allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour at the fast food chain, involving workers including teenagers as young as 17. Staff later told the BBC that the problems continued despite earlier assurances from the company.

Government Unit Steps In

The complaint has been referred to the UK National Contact Point, an independent body that sits within the Department for Business and Trade and oversees adherence to international guidelines set by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

After an initial assessment, the National Contact Point said the case warrants further consideration and has offered to mediate between the unions and McDonald’s. Participation in the mediation process is voluntary. If either party declines, the body said it will move forward with a further examination of the complaint.

The Department for Business and Trade said accepting the complaint does not represent a finding against McDonald’s and does not indicate the company has breached OECD guidelines.

Claims From Trade Unions

The complaint was lodged in February 2024 by five trade unions, including the Bakers Union and the Trades Union Congress, alongside the Corporate Justice Coalition.

The unions said their action was prompted by the BBC’s reporting and cited what they described as further evidence of persistent gender based discrimination at McDonald’s outlets. The complaint alleges repeated incidents of harassment, largely affecting teenage workers, and accuses management of failing to intervene effectively.

Ian Hodson, president of the Bakers Union, said the accounts highlighted by the BBC were serious and that the priority should be ensuring workers are safe. He said employees’ voices must be heard and that all workers have the right to a safe workplace.

Luise Schroter, senior policy officer at the Corporate Justice Coalition, said harassment at McDonald’s must be addressed and said workers and their unions should play a central role in resolving the issue.

Legal Action And Regulatory Scrutiny

Following the initial BBC investigation, McDonald’s apologised and set up a new internal unit to handle complaints. Since then, more than 160 people have contacted the BBC with allegations. The Equality and Human Rights Commission has received reports of around 300 incidents.

More than 700 current and former junior employees are now pursuing legal action against the company. Kiran Daurka, an employment partner at law firm Leigh Day, which represents the workers, said the claimants allege McDonald’s failed to protect them from harm.

In November, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said McDonald’s had agreed to introduce new training for managers as part of strengthened measures to prevent abuse. At the time, McDonald’s said it welcomed the steps and described them as building on progress already made.

Company Response

Responding to the latest developments, a McDonald’s spokesperson said the company was aware of the National Contact Point’s initial assessment and would continue to engage with the OECD process.

The spokesperson said the company is reviewing the information and considering its next steps.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

