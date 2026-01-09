Anthropic Plans $10 Billion Fundraise At $350 Billion Valuation

Anthropic is preparing to raise about $10 billion at a valuation of roughly $350 billion, a move that would nearly double the artificial intelligence company’s valuation from its most recent funding round, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal and confirmation from TechCrunch.

People familiar with the matter said the financing is expected to close in the coming weeks, although the final size of the round could still change.

Rapid Valuation Increase

The maker of the Claude AI models last raised a $13 billion Series F round three months ago at a valuation of $183 billion. Earlier this year, in March, Anthropic secured $3.5 billion at a $61.5 billion valuation, underscoring the pace at which its valuation has increased over successive rounds.

Investors Leading The Round

The Wall Street Journal reported that Coatue Management and GIC are expected to lead the new financing, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Separate From Nvidia And Microsoft Commitment

The planned fundraise is separate from the $15 billion investment that Nvidia and Microsoft recently committed to Anthropic. That arrangement involves Anthropic purchasing up to $30 billion in computing capacity from Microsoft Azure, using infrastructure powered by Nvidia chips, in what has been described as a circular investment structure.

Product Momentum And IPO Preparation

The new capital comes as Anthropic continues to gain traction with developers through Claude Code, an automated coding tool powered by its Claude Opus 4.5 model.

The fundraising effort also coincides with preparations for a potential initial public offering later this year. Anthropic is expected to pursue a listing alongside its main competitor, OpenAI, which is separately reported to be in discussions to raise up to $100 billion at a valuation of as much as $830 billion.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

