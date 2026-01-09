Swap Commerce Raises $100 Million As DST Global And Iconiq Back AI E Commerce Platform

Swap Commerce has raised a new $100 million funding round, drawing fresh backing from major venture capital firms just six months after closing its previous Series B, as investors increase their exposure to the London and New York based e commerce startup.

The company announced the financing on Wednesday, following a $40 million Series B round led by Iconiq earlier this year. Swap Commerce declined to disclose its valuation following the latest raise.

Rapid Follow On Funding

The new round brings in additional capital from DST Global and Iconiq, two investors known for backing late stage technology companies.

The close timing between the two rounds highlights strong investor interest in the company’s growth trajectory. The $100 million raise comes roughly six months after Iconiq led the Series B financing.

AI Driven E Commerce Platform

Founded in 2022, Swap Commerce provides an AI powered platform designed to help brands build online storefronts and manage international sales operations.

The platform supports cross border transactions, inventory management, and returns processing. The company focuses on brands looking to sell products globally and has gained traction among luxury fashion retailers.

Swap Commerce did not provide updated metrics on revenue, customer numbers, or geographic expansion as part of the announcement.

Competitive Landscape

The company operates in a crowded e commerce software market, where established players such as Shopify already provide tools for online storefronts and international selling.

Swap Commerce positions its platform around automation and AI driven workflows aimed at simplifying global commerce operations, particularly for premium and luxury brands.

