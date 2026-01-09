Discord Confidentially Files For IPO As Market Conditions Are Reassessed

Discord has confidentially filed paperwork with US regulators for an initial public offering, reviving expectations of a potential stock market debut as early as March, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

The chat and community platform has submitted documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase as lead underwriters. If preparations move forward as planned, Discord’s financial details could become public as soon as next month.

Timing Hinges On Market Conditions

The plans remain subject to market conditions and investor sentiment. While equity markets have rallied in recent months, it is still uncertain whether 2026 will provide a more stable environment for technology IPOs.

Discord had previously explored going public in early 2025, but those discussions stalled amid disruptions in the US federal government. Budget cuts linked to the Department of Government Efficiency initiative and an end of year federal shutdown dampened appetite for new listings, causing several companies to delay or abandon IPO plans.

Valuation And Previous Funding

If the IPO proceeds, Discord could be among the largest public offerings of the year. The company was last valued at $14.7 billion in a 2021 funding round in which it raised $500 million.

Founded as a communication tool for gamers, Discord has since broadened its reach to other online communities. The company now reports more than 200 million monthly active users.

Past Acquisition Interest

Discord previously attracted takeover interest from larger technology firms. In 2021, the company declined a reported $10 billion acquisition offer from Microsoft, choosing to remain independent.

Neither Discord nor its underwriters have publicly commented on the filing or the timing of a potential listing.

Featured image credits: Ivan Radic via Flickr

