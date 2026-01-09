DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Roku Signals Wider Distribution For Low-Cost Streaming Service Howdy

ByJolyen

Jan 9, 2026

Roku Signals Wider Distribution For Low-Cost Streaming Service Howdy

Roku is considering expanding its low-cost streaming service Howdy beyond its own devices, with company leadership indicating plans to distribute the channel across more platforms while maintaining its ad-free, $2.99-per-month pricing.

Howdy Positioned As A Response To Rising Streaming Costs

Speaking at CES 2026, Anthony Wood, founder, chairman, and CEO of Roku, explained the reasoning behind Howdy’s launch and its intended role in the market. Introduced in August, the service offers ad-free access to library content, a pricing model that contrasts with rival platforms that have raised subscription fees while increasing advertising loads.

Wood discussed these conditions during an appearance at the Variety Entertainment Summit, saying that many streaming services have become more expensive over time. He noted that the combination of higher prices and heavier ad exposure has reduced options for viewers seeking low-cost, ad-free streaming. According to Wood, that segment of the market is no longer being widely addressed.

Plans To Move Beyond Roku Devices

During his remarks, Wood suggested that Howdy’s distribution would not remain limited to Roku hardware. Although the service launched exclusively on Roku devices, he said the company intends to take it off-platform, indicating an effort to reach audiences outside its existing device ecosystem.

Asked for clarification offstage, Wood told TechCrunch that Roku has not yet decided which platforms will carry Howdy. He said the company’s goal is broad distribution, without confirming whether that would include mobile applications, web access, or other connected devices.

Subscriber Numbers Remain Undisclosed

Wood declined to provide subscriber figures for Howdy. However, during his onstage comments, he said that based on his assessment of current market conditions, the service has the potential to grow into a large streaming offering.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Artisan AI Restored On LinkedIn After Temporary Platform Ban
Jan 9, 2026 Jolyen
Ford Previews AI Assistant Launch And Next-Generation BlueCruise Roadmap At CES 2026
Jan 9, 2026 Jolyen
Mama Luna Goods Introduces Premium Newborn Clothing Brand Serving Edmonton and Canadian Families
Jan 9, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801