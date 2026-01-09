Roku Signals Wider Distribution For Low-Cost Streaming Service Howdy

Roku is considering expanding its low-cost streaming service Howdy beyond its own devices, with company leadership indicating plans to distribute the channel across more platforms while maintaining its ad-free, $2.99-per-month pricing.

Howdy Positioned As A Response To Rising Streaming Costs

Speaking at CES 2026, Anthony Wood, founder, chairman, and CEO of Roku, explained the reasoning behind Howdy’s launch and its intended role in the market. Introduced in August, the service offers ad-free access to library content, a pricing model that contrasts with rival platforms that have raised subscription fees while increasing advertising loads.

Wood discussed these conditions during an appearance at the Variety Entertainment Summit, saying that many streaming services have become more expensive over time. He noted that the combination of higher prices and heavier ad exposure has reduced options for viewers seeking low-cost, ad-free streaming. According to Wood, that segment of the market is no longer being widely addressed.

Plans To Move Beyond Roku Devices

During his remarks, Wood suggested that Howdy’s distribution would not remain limited to Roku hardware. Although the service launched exclusively on Roku devices, he said the company intends to take it off-platform, indicating an effort to reach audiences outside its existing device ecosystem.

Asked for clarification offstage, Wood told TechCrunch that Roku has not yet decided which platforms will carry Howdy. He said the company’s goal is broad distribution, without confirming whether that would include mobile applications, web access, or other connected devices.

Subscriber Numbers Remain Undisclosed

Wood declined to provide subscriber figures for Howdy. However, during his onstage comments, he said that based on his assessment of current market conditions, the service has the potential to grow into a large streaming offering.

