Ford Previews AI Assistant Launch And Next-Generation BlueCruise Roadmap At CES 2026

Ford outlined plans for a new AI assistant that will launch in its smartphone app in early 2026 and later expand into vehicles in 2027, while also previewing a next-generation BlueCruise system designed to reduce costs and support more advanced hands-free driving features later in the decade.

AI Assistant To Launch In Ford App Before Vehicle Integration

At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, Ford announced that its AI assistant will first appear in the company’s redesigned Ford smartphone app. The assistant is hosted on Google Cloud and built using off-the-shelf large language models, with access to vehicle-specific data tied to each owner’s car or truck.

Ford said this access allows the assistant to answer general ownership questions, such as cargo capacity, as well as provide real-time details including oil life and other vehicle status information. The company plans to roll out the assistant in the app in early 2026, followed by native in-vehicle integration in 2027. Ford did not specify which vehicle models will receive the in-car version first.

CES Appearance Marks Shift In Automaker Presence

Ford’s announcement stood out as one of the few major automaker updates at CES this year, a contrast to the late 2010s when carmakers frequently dominated the event. Rather than presenting at a large keynote, Ford shared its plans during a session titled “Great Minds,” which was framed around discussions of technology and humanity.

The company did not provide detailed demonstrations of how the assistant will function inside vehicles. However, the announcement came amid similar efforts by other automakers to introduce conversational AI systems.

Comparisons With Other Automakers’ Assistants

Recent examples include Rivian, which last month showed a digital assistant capable of sending and receiving text messages, managing complex navigation requests, and adjusting climate controls. Tesla has also integrated its chatbot Grok into vehicles, enabling features such as generating real-time sightseeing suggestions.

Some of these capabilities extend beyond what Ford has publicly described so far. Ford acknowledged it has additional time before its in-car assistant launches, giving the company about a year to refine the vehicle integration.

BlueCruise Update Focuses On Cost And Capability

Alongside the AI assistant, Ford teased a next-generation version of its BlueCruise advanced driver assistance system. The automaker said the updated system is 30 percent cheaper to manufacture than the current version while offering expanded functionality.

Ford plans to introduce the new BlueCruise system in 2027 on the first electric vehicle built using its low-cost Universal Electric Vehicle platform. The company expects that vehicle to be a mid-sized pickup.

Eyes-Off Driving And Point-To-Point Autonomy Goals

Ford said the updated BlueCruise system is expected to support eyes-off driving by 2028. The company also claimed the system will be capable of point-to-point autonomy, a feature comparable to what Tesla offers through its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software.

Rivian has separately indicated it plans to introduce a point-to-point driving system later this year. Ford emphasized that, like competing systems, its technology will still require drivers to remain alert and prepared to take control at any time.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

