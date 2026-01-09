DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Dreame FIZZ FRESH Refrigerator Wins 2026 CES TWICE PICKS Award, Setting a Global Benchmark for Premium Kitchen Lifestyles

ByEthan Lin

Jan 9, 2026

At the recently concluded 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Chinese premium smart appliance brand Dreame celebrated a major milestone. Its innovative FIZZ FRESH refrigerator received the coveted “TWICE PICKS AWARD” from TWICE, a leading global industry media outlet. The award recognizes not only the product’s groundbreaking technological integration and outstanding user experience, but also affirms Dreame’s technological strength and product philosophy in the eyes of the international mainstream market. This accolade marks a significant step forward for China’s smart manufacturing, signaling its growing influence and authority in the global premium kitchen appliance sector.

Recognized by a Top Global Award, Underscoring International Industry Authority

Renowned for its rigorous standards and forward-looking perspective, the CES TWICE PICKS Award honors consumer electronics innovations with true industry-leading potential. Dreame’s refrigerator standing out among numerous top-tier international brands highlights the product’s strength and innovation, earning unanimous acclaim from global media and industry experts. This achievement marks a key milestone for Dreame in the kitchen appliance sector and serves as compelling evidence of how Chinese brands are gaining global respect through independent innovation—signaling a deep transformation from “manufacturing going global” to “technology going global” and “brands going global.”

Technological Innovation: Integrated Sparkling Water System and Precision AI Freshness Management

The exceptional experience offered by the FIZZ FRESH refrigerator is rooted in two core technological innovations: FIZZ FRESH Integrated Sparkling Water System: This system seamlessly integrates sparkling water preparation into the refrigerator door. With a built-in gas storage module and precision carbonation technology, users can instantly convert connected drinking water into sparkling water—without the need for external CO₂ cylinders or additional devices. This innovation directly addresses consumer demands for convenience, personalization, and sustainability in home beverage preparation, offering an all-in-one solution unmatched by traditional refrigerators or standalone soda makers. On the other hand, the Full-Space Precision AI Freshness Control System: The refrigerator is equipped with a multi-circuit independent air duct system and high-precision AI temperature and humidity sensors, enabling precise and independent temperature control across the fridge, freezer, and convertible compartments. Combined with intelligent AI management, it ensures tailored storage environments for different food types, effectively extending freshness and reducing waste—reinforcing the refrigerator’s role as the core of healthy kitchen management.

Authoritative Recognition Accelerates Global Expansion and Elevates International Brand Influence

Winning this prestigious CES award has served as a powerful catalyst for Dreame Refrigerator’s globalization strategy. It has significantly boosted the brand’s credibility and visibility in international markets—particularly in mature, high-end regions such as North America and Europe—reinforcing confidence among channel partners and end consumers alike. This recognition will undoubtedly accelerate Dreame’s global channel expansion and premium brand positioning. Earning global acclaim once again affirms Dreame’s capability and commitment to serving users worldwide with the highest standards.

Long-Term Innovation as Foundation, Shaping the Future Smart Kitchen Ecosystem

Dreame stated that the recognition from CES is both a reward for its sustained investment in technology and a starting point for future innovation. The company will continue to focus on core user lifestyle scenarios, advancing the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI sensing, energy efficiency, and human-machine interaction into its home appliance products. Looking ahead, Dreame aims to build a holistic smart home health management ecosystem—with the refrigerator as a central hub—delivering a seamless intelligent experience that covers ingredient recognition, storage, healthy meal recommendations, and cooking.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Artisan AI Restored On LinkedIn After Temporary Platform Ban
Jan 9, 2026 Jolyen
Ford Previews AI Assistant Launch And Next-Generation BlueCruise Roadmap At CES 2026
Jan 9, 2026 Jolyen
Mama Luna Goods Introduces Premium Newborn Clothing Brand Serving Edmonton and Canadian Families
Jan 9, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801