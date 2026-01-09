Dreame FIZZ FRESH Refrigerator Wins 2026 CES TWICE PICKS Award, Setting a Global Benchmark for Premium Kitchen Lifestyles

At the recently concluded 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Chinese premium smart appliance brand Dreame celebrated a major milestone. Its innovative FIZZ FRESH refrigerator received the coveted “TWICE PICKS AWARD” from TWICE, a leading global industry media outlet. The award recognizes not only the product’s groundbreaking technological integration and outstanding user experience, but also affirms Dreame’s technological strength and product philosophy in the eyes of the international mainstream market. This accolade marks a significant step forward for China’s smart manufacturing, signaling its growing influence and authority in the global premium kitchen appliance sector.

Recognized by a Top Global Award, Underscoring International Industry Authority

Renowned for its rigorous standards and forward-looking perspective, the CES TWICE PICKS Award honors consumer electronics innovations with true industry-leading potential. Dreame’s refrigerator standing out among numerous top-tier international brands highlights the product’s strength and innovation, earning unanimous acclaim from global media and industry experts. This achievement marks a key milestone for Dreame in the kitchen appliance sector and serves as compelling evidence of how Chinese brands are gaining global respect through independent innovation—signaling a deep transformation from “manufacturing going global” to “technology going global” and “brands going global.”

Technological Innovation: Integrated Sparkling Water System and Precision AI Freshness Management

The exceptional experience offered by the FIZZ FRESH refrigerator is rooted in two core technological innovations: FIZZ FRESH Integrated Sparkling Water System: This system seamlessly integrates sparkling water preparation into the refrigerator door. With a built-in gas storage module and precision carbonation technology, users can instantly convert connected drinking water into sparkling water—without the need for external CO₂ cylinders or additional devices. This innovation directly addresses consumer demands for convenience, personalization, and sustainability in home beverage preparation, offering an all-in-one solution unmatched by traditional refrigerators or standalone soda makers. On the other hand, the Full-Space Precision AI Freshness Control System: The refrigerator is equipped with a multi-circuit independent air duct system and high-precision AI temperature and humidity sensors, enabling precise and independent temperature control across the fridge, freezer, and convertible compartments. Combined with intelligent AI management, it ensures tailored storage environments for different food types, effectively extending freshness and reducing waste—reinforcing the refrigerator’s role as the core of healthy kitchen management.

Authoritative Recognition Accelerates Global Expansion and Elevates International Brand Influence

Winning this prestigious CES award has served as a powerful catalyst for Dreame Refrigerator’s globalization strategy. It has significantly boosted the brand’s credibility and visibility in international markets—particularly in mature, high-end regions such as North America and Europe—reinforcing confidence among channel partners and end consumers alike. This recognition will undoubtedly accelerate Dreame’s global channel expansion and premium brand positioning. Earning global acclaim once again affirms Dreame’s capability and commitment to serving users worldwide with the highest standards.

Long-Term Innovation as Foundation, Shaping the Future Smart Kitchen Ecosystem

Dreame stated that the recognition from CES is both a reward for its sustained investment in technology and a starting point for future innovation. The company will continue to focus on core user lifestyle scenarios, advancing the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI sensing, energy efficiency, and human-machine interaction into its home appliance products. Looking ahead, Dreame aims to build a holistic smart home health management ecosystem—with the refrigerator as a central hub—delivering a seamless intelligent experience that covers ingredient recognition, storage, healthy meal recommendations, and cooking.