Parker Moon Announces New Luxury Skincare Line for Sensitive Skin

Parker Moon, a female-owned luxury skincare brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new line designed specifically for individuals with sensitive skin. With a focus on high-quality, gentle formulations, Parker Moon redefines skincare for sensitive skin by offering effective, soothing products that do not compromise on luxury or results.



Founded by Julia Walton, who has struggled with reactive skin throughout her life, Parker Moon was born out of the need for skincare that works without irritation. For years, Walton faced flare-ups from even “clean” or premium skincare products, prompting her to create a line that would address the gap in the market for sensitive-skin-friendly luxury skincare.

A Personal Commitment to Sensitive Skin Care

Parker Moon’s creation was driven by Walton’s lifelong experience with sensitive skin. “After years of using products that either didn’t work or irritated my skin, I knew there had to be a better way to offer effective skincare for those of us with reactive skin,” said Walton. “Parker Moon was born out of a desire to offer gentle, high-quality skincare that nourishes and repairs without causing harm or discomfort.”

The brand focuses on developing products that prioritize long-term skin health, offering a more calming and hydrating approach to skincare. Unlike many products in the beauty industry, which often rely on harsh or irritating actives, Parker Moon emphasizes barrier-supportive ingredients that help strengthen and soothe the skin.

Intentional Formulation for Lasting Results

Each product from Parker Moon is carefully crafted in small batches to ensure the highest level of quality control and consistency. The line includes a range of products formulated with calming, hydrating, and skin-strengthening ingredients. These ingredients are chosen for their ability to improve the skin’s overall health and resilience, focusing on long-term care instead of quick fixes.

“We’re dedicated to creating products that our customers can trust, and we understand the importance of choosing ingredients that are both effective and tolerable,” Walton said. “The philosophy behind Parker Moon is to make sure the luxury beauty space includes options for those with sensitive skin, who often feel overlooked by the industry.”

Filling the Gap in the Luxury Skincare Space

Parker Moon is committed to offering high-end products that are genuinely suitable for sensitive skin, an area often underrepresented in the luxury beauty sector. Sensitive skin sufferers often find themselves with limited choices when seeking premium skincare, as many luxury brands emphasize high-performance actives that can aggravate delicate skin. Parker Moon aims to bridge that gap, offering products that combine efficacy with gentleness.

Focus on Quality Control and Small-Batch Production

The brand’s commitment to small-batch production is integral to its quality control process. This practice ensures that each product meets the highest standards and remains consistent from batch to batch, offering customers a reliable skincare experience. Small batches also allow for a more personalized touch in the formulation process, ensuring that the brand’s ethos of sensitivity, luxury, and transparency is maintained.

About Parker Moon

Parker Moon is a luxury skincare brand founded by Julia Walton, dedicated to providing high-quality skincare products designed specifically for sensitive skin. After years of struggling with reactive skin, Walton created Parker Moon to fill a gap in the market for gentle, effective, and luxurious skincare options. The brand combines thoughtful formulation with a refined aesthetic, offering products that support long-term skin health while addressing the unique needs of sensitive skin. Parker Moon is committed to transparency, intentional ingredient selection, and crafting skincare that feels as soothing as it is indulgent.

Media Contact

Julia Walton

Founder & CEO

Parker Moon

Email: julia@parkermoon.com

Website

Instagram