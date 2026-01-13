Eliminate Bulky Camping Lights with CARRY 3 Telescopic Light

Camperig is set to launch CARRY 3, a next-generation telescopic camping light designed to replace traditional table lanterns, flashlights, and bulky light stands with one compact, all-in-one solution.

Designed for campers, overlanders, and outdoor creators, CARRY 3 features a unique telescopic structure that extends up to 1.3 meters (4.3 ft), instantly elevating the light source for wider, more even illumination — without taking up table space or requiring a separate tripod or stand.

Unlike conventional camping lights that sit low and create harsh shadows, CARRY 3 raises the light to eye level, illuminating the entire campsite evenly. When collapsed, it stores down to the size of a water bottle, making it easy to pack for any adventure.

More Than Just a Camping Lantern

CARRY 3 combines multiple lighting tools into one rugged device:

Front flashlight with both spotlight and floodlight modes

with both spotlight and floodlight modes Bottom camping lantern with white, warm, and red light options

with white, warm, and red light options Four brightness levels for flexible lighting control

for flexible lighting control Color filter system for ambient and task lighting

for ambient and task lighting 23,400 mAh built-in battery, delivering long runtimes and power-bank functionality

An integrated standard 1/4-inch thread allows CARRY 3 to mount to tripods, magnetic bases, or vehicle mounts, making it ideal for overlanding, emergency use, photography, and outdoor work.

Built for Real Outdoor Use

Crafted with an all-aluminum body, CARRY 3 is designed to handle wind, rain, and demanding outdoor environments. The telescopic structure locks securely in place, providing stable elevated lighting even in challenging conditions.

Originally developed to solve common campsite lighting frustrations, CARRY 3 has attracted interest from a wide range of users — from overlanders and van lifers to photographers, mechanics, and emergency responders — all looking for a compact but powerful lighting solution.

“We wanted to rethink camping lights from the ground up,” says Camperig founder Powell.

“Instead of adding more accessories — tripods, hooks, stands — we built the height, stability, and versatility directly into the light itself. CARRY 3 is designed to be the one light you bring, no matter the situation.”

Kickstarter Details

CARRY 3 will be live on Kickstarter starting January 14, 2026, at 12:00 AM (ET), with early-bird pricing and exclusive launch rewards available for backers. Camperig has previously launched and successfully delivered multiple crowdfunding projects, supported by 1,000+ backers worldwide.

Launch Date: January 14, 2026

Launch Time: 12:00 AM (New York Time / ET)

Platform: Kickstarter

Availability: Worldwide (selected regions)

Project Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/camperig/carry-3-the-all-in-one-telescopic-light-for-every-adventure

About Camperig

Camperig is an outdoor gear brand focused on designing practical, space-saving, and thoughtfully engineered equipment for modern outdoor lifestyles. With a proven track record of successful crowdfunding campaigns and global fulfillment, Camperig is committed to creating gear that simplifies adventure — without compromising performance or durability.