EverForward Launches Proprietary Trading Firm with International Institutional Support and Brian Ferdinand Appointed to Lead Trading and Portfolio Strategy

EverForward today announced the official launch of its proprietary trading operation, marking the formation of a new, independently operated trading firm supported through a strategic relationship with an established international institutional trading organization. As part of the launch, the firm has appointed Brian Ferdinand as Manager, Trader, and Portfolio Manager.

EverForward LLC was founded to pursue proprietary trading opportunities across global financial markets, combining the speed and flexibility of an independent trading firm with the infrastructure, capital support, and execution access typically associated with larger institutional platforms. Through its international relationship, EverForward gains access to institutional-grade technology, market connectivity, and operational resources, allowing the firm to focus on strategy development, disciplined execution, and robust risk management from inception.

In his leadership role, Ferdinand will oversee all trading and portfolio management activities, including strategy design, capital allocation, and risk controls across multiple market environments. As Manager, he will also be responsible for operational oversight, performance monitoring, and the coordination of trading initiatives as the firm expands its footprint.

Ferdinand brings experience in proprietary trading and portfolio management, with a background navigating complex and volatile market conditions while implementing structured risk frameworks. His appointment underscores EverForward’s emphasis on experienced leadership and disciplined execution as it establishes itself within the proprietary trading sector.

“EverForward was built to operate with institutional rigor while maintaining the agility of an entrepreneurial trading firm,” said a company representative. “Brian’s ability to integrate trading strategy, portfolio oversight, and operational leadership provides a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term growth.”

Commenting on the launch, Ferdinand stated, “This structure allows EverForward to operate independently while leveraging international institutional infrastructure and capital support. It creates an ideal environment to build a scalable, risk-aware trading platform focused on consistency and long-term performance.”

About EverForward LLC

EverForward is a proprietary trading firm engaged in active trading and portfolio management across global financial markets. Formed as a new venture and supported through a strategic international institutional relationship, the firm combines institutional-grade infrastructure with hands-on leadership to pursue disciplined, performance-driven trading strategies.