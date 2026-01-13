Netflix Leads Golden Globes As Streaming Platforms Dominate Awards

Streaming platforms dominated the 83rd Golden Globes, with Netflix taking seven awards, Apple TV and HBO Max each earning three, and Hulu securing one, marking one of the strongest performances for digital first studios at the ceremony.

Netflix Wins And Top Titles

Netflix collected the most trophies on the night, led by the series “Adolescence,” which won four awards. The show received best limited series, best actor in a miniseries for Stephen Graham, best supporting actor for Owen Cooper, and best supporting actress for Erin Doherty. Netflix’s most watched title, “KPop Demon Hunters,” also won best animated feature and best original song.

The company’s performance comes as it prepares for the acquisition of Warner Bros, a move expected to reshape its position in Hollywood.

Results For Other Streaming Platforms

Apple TV picked up two awards for “The Studio,” winning best television series in the musical or comedy category and best actor in a television series for Seth Rogen. Rhea Seehorn won best lead actress in a television drama for her role in “Pluribus,” giving Apple TV a third award.

HBO’s medical drama “The Pitt” won two Golden Globes, including one for actor Noah Wylie. HBO also received an award for best female actor in a television series, musical or comedy, which went to Jean Smart for “Hacks.”

Hulu earned one award, with Michelle Williams winning best lead actress for “Dying for Sex.” Other Hulu and industry titles such as “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Bear,” “Paradise,” and “Chad Powers” did not turn their nominations into wins.

Disney+ entered the ceremony with 15 nominations, including for “Andor” and “Elio,” but did not receive any awards.

New Podcast Category

The Golden Globes introduced a new best podcast category this year. Amy Poehler won for “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” beating nominees that included Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” and “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.”

Featured image credits: Flickr

