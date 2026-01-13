DMR News

Apple Chooses Google To Power Siri And Future AI Models

ByJolyen

Jan 13, 2026

Apple has confirmed it will use Google’s technology to power key artificial intelligence features, including Siri, marking a major shift in how the company builds and delivers its next generation of AI services.

Details Of The Partnership

Apple and Google said in a joint statement that Google’s technology would provide the foundation for Apple Foundation Models, which will support future AI driven experiences across Apple products. The agreement involves the use of Google’s Gemini models and cloud infrastructure. A source familiar with the deal said it is not exclusive, allowing Apple to work with other AI providers in the future.

Neither company disclosed financial terms, but earlier reports have estimated that Apple could be paying Google about $1 billion for access to its AI technology. Apple previously tested systems from competitors including OpenAI and Anthropic before settling on Google.

Apple’s AI Strategy

Apple has faced criticism for falling behind rivals in high profile AI features, particularly with Siri. The company introduced Apple Intelligence in 2024, adding AI tools to functions such as photo search and notification summaries, while keeping much of the processing on device or within controlled infrastructure to maintain privacy. Apple said those privacy standards will continue under its partnership with Google.

The company has delayed the launch of a more personalized version of Siri several times. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that an upgraded assistant is due later this year, with previous reports pointing to a spring release.

Regulatory And Antitrust Context

The deal comes while Google is facing multiple antitrust cases. In August 2024, a U.S. federal judge ruled that Google had acted illegally to maintain a monopoly in online search by paying companies, including Apple, to make its search engine the default option on devices and browsers. Between 2021 and 2022, Google paid Apple about $38 billion for default search placement.

In December 2025, Judge Amit Mehta issued final remedies in the case, banning Google from entering exclusive default agreements that last longer than one year. Apple’s agreement with Google on AI was described by a source as non exclusive.

Featured image credits: Flickr

Jolyen

