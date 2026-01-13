DMR News

Bluebell ABA Launches Comprehensive Autism Assessment & Diagnosis Services

Jan 13, 2026

Bluebell ABA, a trusted provider of evidence-based care for children with autism, has launched its Autism Assessment & Diagnosis services, now available across North Carolina and surrounding areas. This family-focused program delivers timely, clear, and actionable insights for children at all developmental stages—from toddlers to school-aged individuals up to 13 years old.

Bluebell ABA’s diagnostic services provide a seamless process, eliminating long wait times and multiple appointments with different providers. Families benefit from:

  • Comprehensive Autism Screening: Evaluations begin with understanding parents’ concerns and the child’s developmental history.
  • Professional Autism Diagnosis: Gold-standard assessment tools and clinical expertise determine if a child meets criteria for Autism Spectrum Disorder.
  • Immediate Pathway to Support: Following diagnosis, families can begin ABA therapy tailored to their child’s unique needs.

Bluebell ABA’s services are designed to meet the needs of children at different developmental stages, including early autism assessment (18 months–3 years), preschool evaluations (3–5 years), and school-age diagnosis (5+ years). ABA appointments are available immediately, with no waitlist.

In response to growing demand, Bluebell ABA is expanding its services to families in Maryland and Georgia, bringing accessible, high-quality ABA and autism services, along with immediate support, to new communities.

