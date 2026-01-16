Guardian Angel Carers Named Finalist in the 2026 Home Care Awards

Guardian Angel Carers has been named a finalist in two categories at the 2026 Home Care Awards, marking a strong start to the year for the national home care provider.

The organisation has been shortlisted for Most Outstanding National Home Care Group or Franchise Network and Live-in Care Expertise, recognising its continued commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to individuals and families across the UK.

The Home Care Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate excellence, innovation and outstanding service within the home care sector. Being shortlisted in two categories reflects the dedication, professionalism and compassion shown by Guardian Angel Carers’ teams every day.

Managing Director, Vikki Craig-Vickers from Guardian Angel Carers, says: “We are truly honoured to be named a finalist for these prestigious awards. This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and compassion shown by our dedicated teams, who are committed to delivering the highest level of care for our clients. We are incredibly grateful for the trust placed in us by the families we support and remain focused on continuing to improve and innovate our services.”

The recognition highlights Guardian Angel Carers’ focus on personalised care that meets the individual needs of each client. As demand for high-quality home care continues to grow, the organisation remains committed to making a positive and lasting impact within the communities it serves.

Founded on Compassion and Community

Guardian Angel Carers was founded in 2012 by Founder and CEO Christina Handasyde Dick. In 2010, after leaving a career at sea, Christina launched her first venture, Task Angels, a domestic help company based in Chichester Marina, West Sussex.

As Task Angels expanded, families increasingly sought support for elderly relatives, including help with medication, meal preparation and personal care. Recognising a clear gap in local provision, Christina established Guardian Angel Carers to meet the growing demand for professional, compassionate home care.

In response to this growing need, Guardian Angel Carers was established to provide companionship, visiting care, overnight care and live-in care to individuals and families across West Sussex and Hampshire. Today, the organisation continues to deliver personalised care that enables people to remain safe, supported and independent in their own homes.

About the Home Care Awards

The Home Care Awards celebrate excellence within the home care industry, recognising organisations that go above and beyond in delivering outstanding service, innovation and care to clients.

Read more about Guardian Angel Carers – Home care provider, Guardian Angel Carers, warns families of the hidden risks of unregulated home care