Latest News Newsbreak

Doktor NET Expands Access to Doctor Listings and Health Information in Turkey

ByEthan Lin

Jan 22, 2026

Istanbul, Turkey — January 17, 2026 Doktor NET, available at https://www.doktor.net.tr/, continues to develop its health-focused web platform designed to support easier access to doctor listings in Turkey alongside general health and medication-related information. The platform brings together professional discovery tools and educational content to improve clarity and navigation for users researching healthcare topics.

Finding appropriate medical professionals can be challenging when information is spread across multiple sources. Doktor NET addresses this issue by organizing doctor listings within a centralized directory, allowing users to explore specialists by category and location while remaining within one website.

Structured Doctor Directory

The core feature of Doktor NET is its structured doctor directory, which aims to simplify the search process for patients and families. Listings are presented in an organized format intended to reduce search time and improve clarity.

Key features of the directory include:

  • Doctor listings grouped by specialty and location
  • A consistent layout designed for easier browsing
  • A centralized framework that reduces the need to search across multiple platforms

The directory is positioned as a discovery tool rather than a booking or diagnostic service, supporting general research and comparison.

Medication and Health Information Content

In addition to its directory, Doktor NET publishes informational content related to medications and general health topics. This content is designed to support basic awareness and understanding for users seeking background information while researching healthcare needs.

Content sections include:

  • Medication-related reference information
  • General health news and updates
  • Educational articles presented separately from doctor listings

All content is intended for informational purposes and does not replace professional medical consultation.

Platform Vision

Founder İlhan TURK explained the platform’s objective in a statement:

“Doktor NET was created to bring doctor listings and health-related information together in one clear, organized environment. The focus is on accessibility, structure, and readability for users seeking healthcare information online.”

Doktor NET emphasizes clarity of presentation and separation between professional listings and informational content, allowing users to navigate each section independently.

About Doktor NET

Doktor NET (Doktor.net.tr) is a Turkey-focused health information platform that provides an online directory of doctors alongside medication information and general health-related content.

For more information, visit: https://www.doktor.net.tr/

