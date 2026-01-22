Mighty Publishes Five Guidelines To Help Brands Get Themselves Back On Track For 2026

Mighty, a brand-led marketing agency based in Cheltenham, has published a new set of guidelines designed to help businesses put their brand back on the map. Diagnosing the current visibility and reach issues that companies have as a brand problem, rather than a marketing problem, they have put together a series of insights to help their brands do the heavy lifting even when they’re not actively engaged in a marketing campaign.

“Too many businesses burn budget before checking the fundamentals,” says James Ashe, brand expert at Cheltenham marketing agency Mighty. “A step back at the right moment can unlock more value from your brand – and the content you already have – before you dive into bigger campaigns.”

That’s why James and the Mighty team created the Brand MOT: a focused 30–60-minute checklist designed to pressure-test your brand, spot the gaps, and create a sharper, smarter plan for the year ahead.

Consistency makes you famous

This is Mighty’s number one tip for every brand and marketing professional – your brand has to be consistent for it to get the right recognition.

Put together a list of all the ways your brand is used and then start investigating. That could mean taking a look at your social media templates and whether they represent the brand properly, seeing how people use the logo in their email signatures, or checking whether your leaflets and brochures look like they’re part of the same stable.

If you spot a load of inconsistencies, then it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Dig out those brand guidelines, pick out the pertinent bits, and make sure you get everything lined up and ready to smash it.

Dust off those brand guidelines

And on that note, when was the last time you read your brand guidelines? Mighty believes that brand guidelines should be a living, breathing document – and they don’t need to be War and Peace, either. If you haven’t checked the brand guidelines in a while, then grab a coffee, set aside 30 minutes, and give them a read.

After all, they might spark some ideas or help you with any consistency issues – or, they might show you that your brand needs a serious update this year.

Review your photo library

How long ago was your last photoshoot? Are the people in those images still part of the business, or did they move on long ago? If you haven’t had new imagery taken in the last 2–3 years, your audience is definitely getting bored with seeing the same old photos.

Take some time to get your photos tidied up and in the right folders, then decide whether it’s time to get some new images prepared.

Double-check your tone of voice

Marketing pros know their brand’s voice inside out – most of the time. So while you’re reviewing your brand’s consistency from a look and feel perspective, think about the words you’re using and the way you’re using them.

If the tone shifts substantially between pieces of collateral and you don’t know why, it’s time to draw a line and start getting everything back on track. And, if nothing sounds like the brand you are today, then perhaps it’s time to consider a rebrand.

Give your website a thorough content audit

Your website is your shop window to the world, so if it’s covered with out-of-date information, you’re in for a load of hassle you don’t need. Use that downtime to go through the site, check the information, and delete anything you don’t need.

It’s also worth looking at what pages just aren’t viewed anymore. Unless they’re an important disclaimer or piece of legal information, you can probably just get rid of them. The leaner your website, the easier it is for people to find the information they want – and that’s better for your SEO.

A helping hand

Once you’ve run through the checklist, it’s time to reflect and ask yourself these final questions:

Does the brand represent the company you are right now?

Does it look and feel like a modern, dynamic brand?

Does your copy represent the brand effectively?

If you’re hesitating to say ‘yes’, that’s a key signal that your brand needs some attention, and it may be worth getting a fresh set of eyes to take a look, rather than wasting valuable time and effort on something that’s not working.

A brand and marketing agency can bring a useful outside perspective to your brand and help you identify what’s missing, while giving you expert advice to build an effective brand strategy for the next 12 months.

Find out more about Mighty’s brand philosophy at mighty-agency.co

For more information about Mighty, use the contact details below: