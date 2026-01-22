Uproot Clean Introduces Enzyme-Based Washing Machine Cleaner Designed for Pet Households

Uproot Clean, a company known for developing pet-focused cleaning tools, has announced the release of Uproot Washing Machine Cleaner Pro, a new enzyme-based washing machine cleaner tablet developed for households with pets. The product expands the brand’s offerings beyond surface-level pet hair removal to address buildup inside washing machines.

According to Uproot Clean, washing machines in pet households are more likely to accumulate internal residue, including trapped pet hair, detergent buildup, fabric softener residue, and odor-causing contaminants. Over time, this buildup can impact washer performance, contribute to persistent odors, and affect laundry outcomes. The company identified this issue through customer feedback related to pet hair redepositing on clothing after wash cycles.

Uproot Washing Machine Cleaner Pro uses a proprietary, patent-pending enzyme formulation designed to break down internal residue and neutralize pet-related odors within the washer drum, seals, and internal components. The formula is intended to work during a standard hot wash cycle and is compatible with high-efficiency, top-load, and front-load washing machines. The company recommends routine use as part of regular washer maintenance.

In addition to residue and odor management, the formulation is designed to support overall washer hygiene by addressing contaminants that can accumulate in damp internal environments. Uproot Clean notes that the enzyme-based approach is intended to clean areas of the machine that are not typically reached during routine laundry cycles, helping reduce internal buildup over time and supporting more consistent washer performance.

Uproot Clean states that the product was developed to address a gap in the market for washing machine cleaners formulated specifically for pet households, where standard cleaners may not account for pet hair accumulation or pet-related odors. The launch reflects the company’s broader focus on creating maintenance solutions tailored to the needs of pet owners.

About Uproot Clean

Uproot Clean creates innovative cleaning and grooming solutions designed specifically for life with pets.

