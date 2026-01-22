Dubai Performance Marketing Agency TIDAL Digital Reports Record-Breaking 2025, Signals Shift in Regional Brand Strategy

TIDAL Digital, the Dubai-headquartered brand-led performance marketing agency, today announced its strongest financial performance since its founding, with 2025 delivering record revenue, improved profitability, and significant team expansion across four countries.

The agency, which specialises in integrating brand building with measurable performance outcomes, reported 28% year-on-year revenue growth and 18% increase in profitability – outpacing regional digital marketing industry growth estimates of 12-15%.

Bucking the “Performance at All Costs” Trend

TIDAL’s growth comes as regional brands increasingly reject the false choice between brand building and performance marketing – a strategic shift the agency has championed since its founding.

“The GCC market is maturing rapidly,” said Simon Lomas, Co-Founder of TIDAL Digital. “Brands that built their business purely on paid acquisition are hitting a ceiling. They’re realising that sustainable growth requires making customers search for you by name – not just bidding on generic keywords. That fundamental shift in thinking is driving demand for what we do.”

The agency’s proprietary “Search Demand & Multi-Channel Discovery” methodology – which optimises brand presence across Google, TikTok, AI platforms, Reddit, and emerging discovery channels – has attracted clients seeking alternatives to traditional search-dependent strategies.

Strategic Expansion Across Four Markets

To meet growing demand, TIDAL expanded its specialist team by 35% in 2025, with strategic hires across:

● UAE (Dubai HQ): Senior strategists and performance specialists

● United Kingdom: Expanded European operations

● Saudi Arabia: New market entry supporting Vision 2030 initiatives

The agency now operates with specialists across five countries, up from two co-founders at launch.

“We’ve deliberately built a hybrid model,” added Lomas. “Full-time strategic talent paired with specialist execution partners. This lets us maintain the strategic depth of a consultancy with the delivery capability of a full-service agency.”

Client Partnerships Fuel Growth

TIDAL’s 2025 performance was underpinned by expanded partnerships with brands across retail, hospitality, technology, and luxury sectors. The agency’s client roster includes multi-year relationships – notably an eight-year partnership with UAE grooming brand Chaps & Co – alongside newer engagements with international brands entering the GCC market.

Key 2025 milestones include:

● 5 new enterprise client partnerships across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

● Multi-brand partnership with RIKAS Hospitality Group

● 73% average client retention rate

● Multiple award wins at the MENA Search Awards and Global Search Awards

● Expansion of TIDAL Connect – the agency’s proprietary analytics platform

2026 Outlook: Category Ownership Over Keyword Competition

Looking ahead, TIDAL plans to deepen its focus on helping brands achieve “category ownership” – a strategic framework that prioritises market leadership over incremental optimisation.

“The brands winning in 2026 won’t be those with the biggest media budgets,” said Lomas. “They’ll be the ones that own their category in the minds of consumers. Our job is to engineer that position through integrated brand and performance strategy.”

The agency anticipates continued expansion in Saudi Arabia, where Vision 2030 is driving unprecedented demand for sophisticated digital marketing capabilities, and plans to launch new service offerings focused on AI-powered search optimisation and digital due diligence for investors.

About TIDAL Digital

TIDAL Digital is a performance marketing agency headquartered in Dubai, specialising in brand-led performance marketing that delivers measurable business growth. Founded on the principle that brand building and performance marketing are complementary rather than competing disciplines, TIDAL partners with ambitious brands across the GCC, UK, and beyond. The agency’s approach combines strategic consulting with hands-on execution across paid media, search, social, and emerging platforms.

