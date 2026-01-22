Luxe Valet Services Expands Its Valet Parking Operations Across Dubai

Luxe Valet Services, a provider of valet parking in Dubai , today announced the expansion of its operations across the city’s key districts, including Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Palm Jumeirah, JBR, Dubai Marina, and Emirates Hills. Headquartered at the Shangri-La Hotel, the company has secured new commercial partnerships, extending its service coverage to additional high-traffic locations and venues.

The company focuses on parking management that aligns with the operational requirements of high-end hotels and restaurants. Presentation is a core part of the service model. Attendants wear formal attire to complement the aesthetic of the venues served. This approach ensures that the valet team integrates with the branding of partner locations, managing the guest transition from vehicle to entrance.

Feras Harb, a spokesperson for Luxe Valet Services, said: “First impressions define the service industry, as the valet is often the initial point of contact for any venue. It is not just about parking a car; it is about the guest interaction. The team establishes the tone for the visit, ensuring guests arrive and leave efficiently.”

Safety remains a primary operational focus alongside presentation. Due to the high volume of supercars and luxury fleets in Dubai, the company maintains specific risk management protocols. The company distinguishes its service through the use of drivers with extensive industry experience. Unlike operators relying on standard liability coverage, Luxe Valet Services maintains comprehensive insurance policies covering every vehicle. All attendants undergo background checks and complete a training programme focused on handling high-performance vehicles.

Luxe Valet Services has also adjusted its logistics to address waiting times. The company utilises staffing models based on guest volume data to ensure rapid vehicle retrieval. This system maintains a fast-moving drop-off zone to prevent congestion at venue entrances.

Luxe Valet Services is a Dubai-based partner for valet and parking management.

Headquartered at the Shangri-La Hotel, the company offers services including valet parking, chauffeur transport, and event logistics. The company operates 24/7 with a fully insured team.

For further information, please visit: luxevaletservices.com .