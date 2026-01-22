DMR News

Helly Luv’s Don’t Forget Me Set for January Premiere

ByEthan Lin

Jan 22, 2026

Helly Luv, the acclaimed Kurdish singer, actress, and filmmaker, is set to release her highly anticipated film Don’t Forget Me on January 29, 2026. The film, which she directed and produced, is inspired by true events and highlights themes of resilience and cultural heritage. Don’t Forget Me will premiere in the region on January 29, 2026, followed by a global release in the coming months.

Filmed on location in authentic settings, the movie aims to bring a powerful and compelling story to life, showcasing the strength and spirit of its characters.

“I wanted to create a film that honors the courage and perseverance of those who overcome adversity,” said Helly Luv. “This project is very close to my heart, and I’m honored to share it with the world.”

The official trailer for Don’t Forget Me has already garnered over one million views on YouTube, generating significant anticipation worldwide. The film’s international release is expected to reach audiences across North America, Europe, and beyond.

Don’t Forget Me is poised to make an impact with its poignant storytelling and cinematic production. The film aims to resonate with viewers through its portrayal of hope and perseverance.

About Helly Luv

Helly Luv is a Kurdish artist, actress, and filmmaker known for her bold and impactful work. She has garnered international recognition for her creative contributions and dedication to storytelling.

