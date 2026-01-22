Apple Is Reportedly Exploring An AI Pin Wearable With Cameras And Microphones

Apple may be developing a stand-alone AI wearable in the form of a pin that clips onto clothing, according to a report published Wednesday by The Information. The device would include two cameras and three microphones, signaling Apple’s potential entry into the fast-emerging AI hardware category.

What The Device Is And How It Works

The report describes the wearable as a thin, flat, circular disc with an aluminum-and-glass shell. Engineers are aiming to make it roughly the size of an AirTag, though slightly thicker. The pin would feature two cameras, one standard and one wide-angle, along with a physical button, a speaker, and a charging strip similar to those used in Fitbit devices.

If released, the product would represent a shift from Apple’s traditional wearables like the Apple Watch toward always-on, AI-first hardware designed to interact continuously with the environment.

Competition From OpenAI And The Growing AI Hardware Push

The report comes days after OpenAI’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane said the company expects to announce its first AI hardware product in the second half of this year. Separate reporting suggests OpenAI’s device may take the form of AI-powered earbuds.

Apple is reportedly considering accelerating development of its AI pin in response. The device could launch as early as 2027, with internal projections pointing to a potential rollout of around 20 million units.

Consumer Demand Remains An Open Question

Whether consumers want another AI wearable remains uncertain. Humane, a startup founded by former Apple employees, previously launched an AI pin with cameras and microphones. Despite significant attention, the product struggled to gain traction, and Humane shut down operations and sold its assets to HP less than two years after launch.

That history raises questions about how Apple might differentiate its approach and whether its ecosystem and scale could overcome the adoption challenges faced by earlier AI-first hardware.

What Comes Next

Apple has not confirmed the project and did not respond to requests for comment. If the device moves forward, it would mark another signal that major tech companies see AI wearables as a possible next computing platform, even as the market remains unproven.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe

