X Copies Bluesky’s Starter Packs With Its Own Curated “Starterpacks” Feature

Jan 22, 2026

X Copies Bluesky's Starter Packs With Its Own Curated "Starterpacks" Feature

X is rolling out its own version of Bluesky’s popular “Starter Packs,” becoming the latest social platform to adopt curated follow lists as a way to improve onboarding and discovery.

On Wednesday, X’s head of product Nikita Bier announced that the Elon Musk-owned platform will soon introduce “Starterpacks,” a feature designed to help users discover accounts aligned with their interests across categories such as news, politics, fashion, technology, business and finance, health and fitness, gaming, stocks, and memes.

Unlike Bluesky’s Starter Packs, which can be created and shared by any user, X’s Starterpacks are curated internally. Bier said the company spent months “scouring the world for the top posters in every niche and country,” relying on X’s internal data rather than community recommendations.

The feature is expected to roll out to all users in the coming weeks.

A Familiar Idea With A New Spin

Suggested user lists are not new to X. The platform, then known as Twitter, introduced curated follow suggestions in its early years to help users find people based on interests rather than real-world relationships. That system later became controversial, as inclusion on the Suggested Users List could dramatically boost follower counts, prompting Twitter to shift toward algorithmic recommendations in 2010.

X’s move mirrors a broader trend. Meta’s Threads began testing user-created Starter Pack-style lists in late 2024, displaying them during onboarding and within the For You feed. The decentralized social network Mastodon has also been developing similar “Packs” to help new users get started.

Bluesky’s Influence Grows

Bluesky’s Starter Packs gained traction as an effective way to reduce friction for new users joining an interest-driven social network. The feature’s popularity appears to have influenced competitors looking to improve user retention and discovery, especially as platforms compete for users disillusioned with algorithm-heavy feeds.

With X opting for centrally curated lists rather than community-built ones, the rollout will test whether users prefer platform-selected “top posters” or peer-driven recommendations when deciding who to follow.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

