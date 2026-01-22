Apple’s Siri Revamp Could Turn The Assistant Into A Chatbot At WWDC

Apple’s long-awaited Siri overhaul could transform the assistant into a chatbot-style experience similar to ChatGPT, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. People familiar with the plans say the revamped Siri could be unveiled as a major focus of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June and rolled out as part of iOS 27.

Siri Could Shift Toward Conversational AI

The new version of Siri, internally codenamed “Campos,” is expected to support both voice and text inputs, allowing for more conversational interactions. This would mark a notable change in direction for Apple.

Apple senior vice president Craig Federighi has previously said he did not want Siri to function like a traditional chatbot, instead preferring AI features that are embedded across the operating system and available when needed. However, growing pressure from the popularity of AI chatbots appears to have pushed Apple to reconsider that stance.

Competitive Pressure From OpenAI And Hardware Plans

Apple’s shift may also be influenced by concerns about competition from OpenAI, which is preparing to enter the hardware market. That effort is reportedly being led by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, adding symbolic weight to the rivalry.

Earlier this week, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer Chris Lehane said the company expects to announce its first AI hardware device in the second half of the year, with separate reports suggesting it could take the form of AI-powered earbuds.

Apple’s AI Catch-Up Efforts

Apple has widely been viewed as trailing competitors in the AI race. The company delayed the release of a more personalized Siri multiple times and spent much of last year evaluating partnerships with external AI providers, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

Earlier this month, Apple confirmed it had chosen Google’s Gemini as its AI partner, marking a significant step in its broader AI strategy. The reported Siri chatbot could represent Apple’s most visible attempt yet to reassert itself in consumer-facing artificial intelligence.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.