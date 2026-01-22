Danish Shoppers Turn To Apps To Boycott U.S. Products After Greenland Threats

European consumers are beginning to push back against the United States following President Donald Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland, a Danish territory. In Denmark and Greenland, that backlash is showing up in the app charts.

Two mobile apps designed to help shoppers identify American-made products and find local alternatives have surged to the top of the Danish App Store in recent days. The Danish App Store serves both Denmark and Greenland, and similar trends are visible on Google Play.

Grassroots Boycott Gains Momentum

The rise in downloads comes amid a growing grassroots boycott of U.S. goods by Danish consumers. The movement has expanded beyond shopping habits to include cancelling trips to the United States and dropping subscriptions to U.S.-based streaming services such as Netflix.

According to new data from market intelligence firm Appfigures, two apps, NonUSA and Made O’Meter, have entered the top 10 across iOS and Android this month.

NonUSA Jumps To Number One

NonUSA reached the No. 1 position on Wednesday, after climbing from No. 6 the day before and surging from No. 441 on January 9. The app is built specifically to help users avoid American products in daily purchases.

Users scan product barcodes to view origin details and are then shown Danish alternatives they can buy instead. The app’s top markets currently include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland, highlighting a broader Nordic response.

Made O’Meter Also Climbs Charts

Made O’Meter, available on both iOS and Android, has a smaller user base but has climbed to No. 5 on the Danish App Store. Across iOS and Android, combined daily downloads for NonUSA and Made O’Meter have jumped by 867% over the past week compared to the week before.

Small Market, Fast Chart Movement

Denmark’s app market is relatively small compared to countries like the U.S., meaning only a few thousand downloads in a single day can push an app into the top rankings. Appfigures estimates Denmark’s iOS App Store sees roughly 200,000 total downloads per day across all apps.

Other apps currently ranking in the Danish top 10 include travel app Rejsekort and various local services. U.S.-based apps such as Shop, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Authenticator remain present in the charts, though the rise of boycott-focused apps suggests consumer sentiment is shifting in response to the escalating Greenland dispute.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.