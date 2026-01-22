InterContinental Beverage Capital Welcomes Beverage Industry Veteran Jeff Colbert as Partner

InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc. (“IBC”), a global advisory and investment firm specializing in the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries, announced today that Jeff Colbert has joined the firm as a Partner, further strengthening IBC’s senior leadership and expanding its strategic and operational capabilities across the beverage value chain.

With offices in New York, Atlanta, Santa Barbara, and Boca Raton, IBC advises and invests in emerging and established brands, distributors, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

Mr. Colbert brings more than 40 years of senior leadership experience across the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage sectors, including soft drinks, functional beverages, beer, spirits, and emerging categories. His career includes executive roles with Coca-Cola Enterprises, Miller Brewing, Molson Coors, Miller/Coors, Tenth and Blake Beer Company, Heineken, Bacardi, Mast-Jägermeister and craft distilleries, as well as extensive board and advisory experience throughout the industry.

“Jeff’s depth of experience across brands, distributors, and route-to-market execution is exceptional,” said Joe Messina, IBC’s president. “He brings a rare combination of strategic insight and hands-on operating expertise that aligns perfectly with IBC’s mission to help partners scale intelligently, build durable value, and win in increasingly complex markets.”

Mr. Colbert is also the Co-Founder of Green Growth Beverage (GGB), a Texas-based company providing route-to-market solutions for early-stage and growth brands. GGB supports its clients with localized sales and marketing resources designed to complement both brand teams and distributor organizations. Through this platform, Mr. Colbert and the GGB team will further enhance the capabilities available within the IBC ecosystem, benefiting both current and emerging brand partners.

GGB currently operates across the Central and Southeast United States, with planned expansion in 2026. Its primary focus includes spirits, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, cannabis beverages, and a select non-alcohol portfolio.

Colbert offered, “Joining IBC as a Partner is a natural extension of the work we’ve been doing with brands and distributors for years.” “IBC has built a highly differentiated platform that combines strategic advisory, investment perspective, and real-world operating experience. I’m excited to get started, enable GGB to collaborate with the team and help IBC client’s navigate growth, distribution, and execution in a rapidly evolving beverage landscape.”

In addition to his work with GGB, Mr. Colbert has served as a Business Development Advisor to a global software and technology solutions firm focused on global trade and anti-counterfeiting solutions across multiple industries and international markets for nearly three decades.

Mr. Colbert earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire. He and his wife, Patti, have lived in North Dallas since the late 1990s. They have three children and are also proud grandparents to two young grandsons.

In addition to Colbert’s announcement IBC also shared that original founding Partner, John Devonport will be moving to Senior Partner Emeritus status in 2026. Devonport, a long-time rugby standout as player and coach, had a long and distinguished global career in the industry with Diageo, Guinness and Caribbean Operations prior to co-founding IBC in 2013. IBC Chairman, John Carson said, “IBC is most grateful for John’s contributions and the role he has played at IBC, and we look forward to creating more value with him in his new role.