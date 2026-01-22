Meta Expands Ads On Threads To Users Worldwide

Meta announced on Wednesday that it will begin rolling out ads on Threads to users globally, marking a major step in monetizing its fast-growing social platform. The expansion will start next week and roll out gradually, with the company noting it could take several months before ads reach all users.

Meta did not specify how frequently ads will appear in users’ feeds, but said ad delivery would initially remain “low” as the rollout scales worldwide.

Threads Growth Sets Stage For Monetization

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly positioned Threads as the company’s next major social success story. Since its launch, the X rival has grown to more than 400 million monthly active users, a milestone Zuckerberg has cited as evidence of its long-term potential.

Shortly after Threads debuted, Zuckerberg told investors the app could eventually reach 1 billion users within a few years. While Threads has not yet reached that goal, its growth trajectory has been rapid.

The app launched in July 2023, reached 200 million users by mid-2024, climbed to 320 million by January 2025, and added another 30 million users by April before reaching its latest total.

Advertising Tests Paved The Way

Meta has been experimenting with ads on Threads for more than a year. The platform began limited ad testing in the U.S. and Japan last year and opened Threads to global advertisers in April.

To simplify adoption, Meta allows advertisers to extend existing campaigns to Threads using its Advantage+ automated system or manual campaign tools. Supported formats include image and video ads, as well as newer options such as 4:5 aspect ratio placements and carousel ads.

Advertisers can manage Threads ads alongside campaigns for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp through Meta’s Business Settings, making cross-platform management more seamless.

Brand Safety Measures Expand To Threads

As part of the global ad expansion, Meta has also extended third-party verification services to the Threads feed. Through Meta Business Partners, advertisers can now access independent brand safety and suitability verification, similar to what is already available across Facebook and Instagram feeds and Reels.

The move comes as Threads’ closest rival faces scrutiny over illegal deepfake content, making brand safety a key concern for advertisers evaluating new platforms.

Meta emphasized that ads would be introduced cautiously as the rollout continues, signaling an effort to balance monetization with user experience as Threads transitions into its next phase.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.