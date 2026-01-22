Monty’s Ark Adventures Announces Limited Private Boat Charters for Sail4th 250 in New York City

As New York City prepares to host Sail4th 250, the maritime celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary, Monty’s Ark Adventures has announced a limited number of private boat charters offering on-the-water access to the event’s most anticipated moments.

Taking place July 3-4, 2026, the Sail4th 250 NYC boat charters will feature the arrival and Parade of Tall Ships, the International Naval Review, and the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks. Due to heightened security zones and extraordinary demand, access to the harbor will be restricted, making private charters one of the few ways to experience these events from the water.

Monty’s Ark Adventures is offering exclusive Sail4th 250 charters for groups of up to six guests, departing from locations including Manhattan, Port Washington, and New Rochelle. Charter options include a July 3 Tall Ships Arrival cruise, July 4 Parade of Tall Ships viewing, International Naval Review charters on the Hudson River, and evening fireworks experiences. A limited number of combined packages will also be available for guests seeking a full-day maritime experience.

All charters are captained by a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed master with more than 50 years of experience navigating New York Harbor, Long Island Sound, and surrounding coastal waters. Each trip is designed as a private, customized experience, offering unobstructed views of iconic landmarks such as the Manhattan skyline, Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island during one of the largest nautical events in U.S. history.

Availability is extremely limited, and advance reservations are required. Due to the scale of Sail4th 250 and restricted access to the harbor, these charters are expected to sell out well ahead of the event dates.

About Monty’s Ark Adventures

Monty’s Ark Adventures provides private boat charters throughout New York City and surrounding waters, offering customized experiences for sightseeing, celebrations, and special events. Led by a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captain with over 50 years of experience, the company specializes in safe, personalized cruises around Manhattan, the Hudson River, and Long Island Sound. Monty’s Ark Adventures focuses on small-group charters designed for comfort, flexibility, and memorable on-the-water experiences.

