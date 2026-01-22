DMR News

YouTube TV To Launch Fully Customizable Multiview Experience

Jan 22, 2026

YouTube TV is preparing to significantly expand its multiview feature, giving viewers the ability to watch any content they choose side by side on a single screen.

In his annual letter published on Wednesday, YouTube chief executive Neal Mohan announced that the platform will soon roll out a “fully customizable multiview” experience. The upgrade will allow users to build their own multiview layouts instead of relying on preselected channel groupings.

From Sports-Only To Full Customization

YouTube TV first introduced multiview in 2023, initially targeting sports fans who wanted to watch multiple games at the same time. At launch, the feature allowed viewers to watch up to four sports channels simultaneously.

Over time, YouTube TV expanded multiview to include other categories such as news and weather. However, those early versions were limited to curated channel combinations featuring networks like CNN, MSNBC, HGTV, and Food Network.

Later, YouTube TV began testing broader customization with a small group of users, allowing them to choose which live channels to place side by side. The newly announced update formalizes that approach and opens it up more widely.

Designed For Shared Viewing

The fully customizable multiview feature is expected to appeal to households with multiple viewers and varied interests. It allows sports, news, entertainment, and other genres to be watched together on one screen, rather than forcing viewers to choose a single program.

To access multiview, users can press the down button on their remote, look for the Multiview icon or the “Watch Multiview” option, and then select up to three additional live channels to add to the screen.

New Channel Packages On The Way

Mohan also revealed that YouTube TV plans to introduce genre-based channel packages. These bundles are designed to give subscribers more control over what they pay for by letting them choose focused packages centered on areas such as sports, news, family programming, or entertainment.

YouTube TV has not yet shared details on pricing or launch timing for these packages. More information is expected in the coming months as the platform prepares for rollout.

