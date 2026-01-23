SmallBusinessTaxes.com Launches Expanded Tax Services for High-Performing Real Estate Professionals

SmallBusinessTaxes.com today announced the launch of expanded small business tax services specifically designed for high-performing real estate professionals, including agents, brokers, investors, and team leaders. The new offering addresses the complex tax challenges faced by real estate professionals earning significant commission income while building long-term wealth through property ownership.

The expanded services focus on proactive tax strategy rather than basic compliance, with a particular emphasis on bonus depreciation, cost segregation studies, and real estate-specific write-offs that can materially reduce taxable income.

“Real estate professionals often earn well, but many are still overpaying taxes because they’re not structured or advised correctly,” said Parker Moffat, President of SmallBusinessTaxes.com. “Our expanded services are built for top producers who want to be intentional about how they keep more of what they earn—especially by leveraging the tax advantages already embedded in real estate.”

Built for Commission Income and Property Ownership

According to SmallBusinessTaxes.com, many real estate professionals outgrow traditional CPAs who focus primarily on filing returns rather than designing forward-looking tax strategies. The new service offering is designed to support professionals who operate as independent contractors, own multiple entities, or invest in rental and commercial real estate alongside their primary business.

Key areas of focus include:

Entity structuring and tax optimization for agents, teams, and broker-owners

for agents, teams, and broker-owners Bonus depreciation strategies to accelerate deductions from real estate investments

to accelerate deductions from real estate investments Cost segregation studies to unlock large, upfront write-offs from qualifying properties

to unlock large, upfront write-offs from qualifying properties Real estate-specific deductions tied to professional use, management, and operations

tied to professional use, management, and operations Year-round tax planning aligned with income volatility and acquisition activity

By coordinating tax planning with real estate acquisition and ownership, the firm helps clients reduce current-year tax liability while positioning themselves for long-term efficiency.

“Bonus depreciation and cost segregation are powerful tools, but they’re often misunderstood or underutilized,” Moffat added. “When applied correctly, they can significantly offset commission income or W-2 income from other sources. The key is having a strategy that connects your real estate activity to your overall tax picture.”

Advanced Strategies, Not One-Size-Fits-All

SmallBusinessTaxes.com emphasizes that its approach is tailored for high earners who need more than generic deductions. The firm works with clients to evaluate eligibility for cost segregation studies, assess timing for depreciation elections, and coordinate these strategies with broader financial and investment goals.

The expanded services are particularly relevant for real estate professionals actively acquiring rental or commercial properties, as well as those transitioning from active income to asset-driven cash flow.

“Real estate creates opportunities to legally reduce taxes that simply don’t exist in other industries,” Moffat said. “Our role is to make sure those opportunities are identified, implemented, and documented correctly—before the year is over, not after.”

About SmallBusinessTaxes.com

SmallBusinessTaxes.com provides proactive tax planning and advisory services for high-earning business owners and professionals. The firm specializes in advanced strategies including entity structuring, bonus depreciation, and real estate-driven tax optimization, helping clients reduce tax liability while supporting long-term wealth creation.