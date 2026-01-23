SPV.co Acquires Crowdfund.co to Expand Digital Infrastructure for Private Capital Formation

SPV.co today announced the acquisition of Crowdfund.co, a move that expands SPV.co’s digital footprint and capabilities in private capital formation, investor syndication, and special purpose vehicle (SPV) infrastructure. The acquisition reflects growing demand for compliant, technology-enabled solutions that support modern private market transactions.

By bringing Crowdfund.co under the SPV.co umbrella, the company aims to align capital-raising workflows with the structuring, governance, and operational requirements of SPVs used in private equity, real estate, venture, and independent sponsor transactions.

“Private markets have evolved faster than the infrastructure supporting them,” said Jason Powell, Founder of SPV.co. “This acquisition allows us to connect investor participation with proper deal structure, compliance, and execution. Crowdfund.co strengthens our ability to support sponsors and operators who need more than a one-off raise—they need durable systems.”

Aligning Capital Formation With Deal Structure

As private investment activity continues to grow outside traditional fund structures, sponsors and operators increasingly rely on SPVs to execute deals efficiently while maintaining transparency and compliance. The acquisition of Crowdfund.co supports SPV.co’s broader strategy of providing end-to-end infrastructure for deal execution, from capital intake to entity management.

Crowdfund.co brings brand recognition and domain authority in the crowdfunding and private investment space, complementing SPV.co’s focus on structured vehicles and sponsor-led transactions.

“Capital formation doesn’t happen in isolation,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director at SPV.co. “Investors, sponsors, and advisors all need clarity around structure, governance, and economics. This acquisition helps bridge the gap between raising capital and deploying it responsibly.”

Supporting a Broader Range of Private Market Participants

SPV.co plans to integrate Crowdfund.co into its platform and content ecosystem, using it as an educational and strategic entry point for investors and sponsors exploring private deals. The combined platforms will support a range of use cases, including real estate syndications, private equity roll-ups, venture investments, and independent sponsor transactions.

The acquisition also reflects a broader shift toward sponsor-driven and deal-by-deal investing, where flexibility and transparency are increasingly valued.

“Crowdfund.co represents an important touchpoint for investors seeking access to private opportunities,” Powell added. “By pairing that visibility with SPV.co’s structuring and execution capabilities, we’re building infrastructure that matches how deals are actually getting done today.”

Transaction Details

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About SPV.co

SPV.co provides digital infrastructure, education, and advisory support for special purpose vehicles and sponsor-led transactions. The platform serves private equity firms, independent sponsors, real estate operators, venture capital funds and advisors seeking efficient, compliant deal execution in private markets.

About Crowdfund.co

Crowdfund.co is a digital platform focused on private investment education and capital formation, providing insights and resources for investors and sponsors navigating crowdfunding and alternative investment structures.