Le Xiu Advances Bilingual Education Through Mixed-Methods Research on Online Learning and Generative AI Integration

As online education expanded dramatically during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, educators faced unprecedented challenges supporting bilingual students navigating dual language acquisition alongside complex academic content in digital environments. Traditional pedagogical approaches developed for monolingual, in-person settings proved inadequate for students managing mathematical reasoning while switching between English and heritage languages through virtual platforms. This research addresses these challenges through a mixed-methods investigation validating strategies under authentic online conditions.

The study employs a convergent mixed-methods design, analyzing data from 153 upper-elementary students through quantitative questionnaires and qualitative interviews with five student-family groups and five teachers across multiple geographic locations. Statistical analysis revealed 69% of bilingual participants rated English proficiency at near-native levels, while 57% demonstrated comfort with language switching. However, only 17% primarily used English for problem-solving, with 36% preferring heritage languages, indicating significant reliance on native language for cognitive processing despite English instruction.

Qualitative analysis utilizing Vygotsky’s sociocultural theory and the Bilingual Advantage Hypothesis identified ten distinct Approaches to Learning (ATL) skills developed through online mathematics instruction: Communication, Social Collaboration, Self-Management, Thinking, and Research. Systematic coding revealed effective teaching strategies including differentiated bilingual instruction, interactive digital tools, synchronous small-group collaboration, and culturally relevant storytelling. Parental support emerged as a critical factor, with families providing language scaffolding, technological guidance, and academic resilience development during remote learning transitions.

Contributing to this research is Le Xiu, an educational researcher specializing in bilingual education, digital learning environments, and generative AI integration. Academic credentials include a Master of Arts in Education from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Arts in English Creative Writing and Education from the University of Washington. Xiu’s research expertise spans mixed-methods design, qualitative analysis using thematic coding, statistical analysis in R Studio, and theoretical frameworks including sociocultural learning theory and bilingual cognition. Professional trajectory spans online mathematics instruction at Think Academy, cross-cultural TESOL instruction at Dongpu Elementary School in China, and collaborative research roles at UCLA’s Language and Literacy Research Lab and Teaching and Learning Lab.

Le Xiu’s current scholarly contributions include leading a cross-country mixed-methods investigation of generative AI adoption among educators across five nations, synthesizing empirical studies on AI interventions in higher education, conducting a meta-analysis of prosocial STEM interventions, and investigating teacher beliefs about AI integration. Technical competencies encompass interview protocol development, assessment design with validation procedures, inter-rater reliability implementation, qualitative analysis software application, statistical visualization, and systematic literature review methodologies. Research findings inform pedagogical practice recommendations for online platforms serving diverse linguistic populations.

The integration of bilingual education research with generative AI investigation demonstrates how a foundational understanding of language learning translates into technological innovation. By establishing frameworks for supporting diverse learners in digital environments while investigating AI’s transformative impact on educational practice, this work bridges traditional educational research with emerging technology assessment, addressing contemporary challenges through systematic approaches, delivering improvements in educational equity, access, and effectiveness for multilingual populations navigating increasingly technology-mediated learning landscapes.