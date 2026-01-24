Rachid Abdelkrim Launches Innovative Delivery Platform to Redesign Local Shopping and Transportation Systems

Redefining the Delivery Ecosystem

Rachid Abdelkrim, a tech entrepreneur and founder of Online Shopping Centre (OSC), has pioneered an innovative platform designed to reshape the delivery industry and promote greater accessibility for local businesses and customers. The platform’s core principle focuses on eliminating the need for traditional partnerships with global brands or high commission fees, allowing any local shop, restaurant, or merchant to connect directly with customers.

In 2020, Abdelkrim founded OSC with a mission to make local shopping more flexible and accessible. OSC enables customers to place orders from businesses nearby, even if those businesses aren’t directly partnered with the platform. Independent delivery drivers, empowered by OSC’s secure, contactless in-app payment system, purchase items on behalf of customers from selected businesses and deliver them directly to the customer’s door. This system not only benefits small businesses, which are often excluded from traditional delivery models, but also gives drivers more control over their work.

A Model of Flexibility and Fairness

Abdelkrim’s new delivery platform goes beyond just facilitating transactions. It is built on the belief that flexibility and fairness should be at the heart of the delivery industry. By enabling drivers to independently choose their routes, and by allowing customers to order from multiple businesses at once, this platform provides a level of choice and ease that most traditional services don’t.

The system also provides a more equitable solution for businesses. Traditional platforms often require businesses to enter exclusive, restrictive contracts, and take a large portion of the revenue. This new model, however, reduces those barriers and ensures businesses, whether large or small, can participate in the delivery ecosystem without being burdened by excessive commissions.

Expanding Vision: From Delivery to Transportation

Abdelkrim’s entrepreneurial vision extends beyond delivery services. In 2023, he expanded into the transportation sector with the launch of Oyster App, a mobile solution that allows users to top up their travel balance, choose their preferred transport options, and access local trains and buses directly from their smartphones. Inspired by the Île-de-France mobility system, Abdelkrim developed this concept ahead of its official rollout. While the system couldn’t be legally protected, its adoption across regions has reinforced his belief in the global potential of such transport solutions, highlighting their viability in markets around the world.

Peer-to-Peer Item Delivery: Creating New Opportunities

Abdelkrim’s third venture addresses a significant gap in the peer-to-peer delivery market. Recognizing that many people travel across Europe and the United States by car and are looking for ways to earn additional income, he developed an app that connects these travelers with individuals who need to send parcels affordably. The platform matches senders with drivers heading to the same destination, reducing delivery costs and offering a new source of income for people who might be financially struggling.

The Importance of Mentorship

Throughout his journey, Abdelkrim credits the valuable mentorship he received early on as a critical factor in his success. Initially, he struggled to refine his ideas and navigate the complexities of building a business. After seeking guidance at the British Library Business & IP Centre, he gained the structure and strategic insights that were necessary to move his projects forward. This mentorship not only helped him clarify his ideas but also pushed him to reconsider and reimagine the delivery model itself.

“Mentorship has played a crucial role in shaping my entrepreneurial journey,” Abdelkrim says. “It taught me that guidance and structured support can significantly accelerate a business’s success. Without it, I might still be stuck in the same position, unsure of how to turn my ideas into reality.”

A Vision for the Future

Abdelkrim’s innovations aim to break down traditional barriers in both delivery and transportation systems. By removing the complexities of exclusive contracts and creating a flexible, fair platform, his goal is to foster an ecosystem where everyone, drivers, businesses, and customers, can thrive.

Through his ventures, Abdelkrim continues to demonstrate that innovation, fairness, and simplicity can coexist in industries often dominated by exclusion and complexity. He is committed to building solutions that offer meaningful opportunities and drive long-term impact.

About Rachid Abdelkrim

Rachid Abdelkrim is a tech entrepreneur who founded Online Shopping Centre (OSC) in 2020 to offer an inclusive, flexible delivery model for local shopping. His other ventures include the Oyster App for transportation and a peer-to-peer parcel delivery service. Driven by the belief that systems can be redesigned for fairness and efficiency, Abdelkrim is dedicated to making an impact that transcends short-term gains.

