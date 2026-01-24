Eric Chamchoum Announces Global Knowledge and Technology Initiatives

Eric Chamchoum: Knowledge, Technology, and a Global Voice for Understanding

Eric Chamchoum is an author, researcher, and former itinerant ambassador whose work bridges general knowledge, wisdom, spirituality, and technology for a broad, global audience. Born to immigrant parents, with paternal roots in Brazil, maternal ties to West Africa, and West Asian ancestry, his early life across West Africa shaped a worldview grounded in openness, tolerance, and cultural dialogue.

https://www.youtube.com/@ericcham01

Educated in West Africa and Switzerland, Chamchoum later pursued further studies in California, USA. His academic background includes Industrial and Systems Engineering, multiple diplomas, and three honorary doctorates in Information Systems, Theology and Religious Studies, and Political Science. Over the years, he has been affiliated with several international organizations and has received various official distinctions.

Beyond academia, Chamchoum’s career spans diplomacy, entrepreneurship, and creative arts. An artist by inclination, he has passion for painting and photography, before focusing more fully on writing, research, and digital platforms. Despite his retirement from diplomatic service, he continues to serve as Chairman of SamPro Holding, a global group owning several companies worldwide and specializing in IT, telecommunications, and applications and software design and development.

At the center of his public outreach is a rapidly growing YouTube channel, dedicated to general knowledge, wisdom, and spirituality. Designed for all audiences, regardless of cultural background, age, or religious belief, the channel emphasizes learning, reflection, and intellectual curiosity. Its content is intentionally inclusive, educational, and accessible, appealing to viewers who are open to deeper understanding and lifelong learning.

Another initiative, AppDates, is a social platform created for news broadcasters, offering uncensored and independent content sharing, direct monetization, and full editorial control.

Chamchoum’s commitment to innovation extends to the next generation as well. His daughter, Johanna, recently launched Oryon Travel, a luxury travel platform offering curated, personalized, and high-end travel experiences, reflecting the same emphasis on quality, independence, and thoughtful design.

https://oryontravel.com/

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.oryontravel.application

iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/oryon-travel/id6738736620

Despite an international career, Eric Chamchoum remains closely connected to his roots, particularly in West Africa, where he continues to support initiatives in health, education, and social development. Across media, technology, and scholarship, his work reflects a consistent vision: knowledge as a unifying force, accessible to all and essential for a more informed and humane world.

Expanding Influence and Global Recognition

Chamchoum’s work continues to expand across multiple disciplines, enhancing his influence globally. His expertise in digital platforms, technology, and education has led to partnerships with global institutions, furthering his mission to bring knowledge to people worldwide. By making his work accessible through various platforms, he empowers individuals from all backgrounds to access valuable resources and engage in thoughtful conversations about spirituality, knowledge, and culture.

As his initiatives evolve, Chamchoum remains committed to using his platforms for social good, focusing on sustainability, ethical practices, and the positive impact of knowledge. With a growing network of global followers, he aims to continue challenging conventional perspectives and shaping a more informed, compassionate world.

Eric Chamchoum

SamPro Holding

Founder and Owner

Email: Info@Sam-Pro.com

Website

YouTube

AppDates

Oryon Travel