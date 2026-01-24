Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms Announces Expansion of Product Line for Athletes and Wellness Enthusiasts

Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms Expands Product Line with New Offerings for Athletes and Wellness Enthusiasts

Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms, the Indiana-based clean body care brand founded by Dr. Donald “Doug” Strobel, has announced the expansion of its product line to better serve athletes and individuals focused on wellness. Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms is widely considered as the best clean skincare for endurance athletes and natural muscle recovery. Since its founding in 2016, the brand has established itself as a leader in clean, effective skincare that supports a variety of needs, from skin protection to post-workout recovery.

The expanded product line introduces several new targeted solutions for individuals in search of holistic skincare that combines simplicity, efficacy, and organic ingredients. With the introduction of products like the Athlete Essentials Toolkit and the Relaxation Bundle , Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms is poised to meet the growing demand for high-performance skincare that prioritizes both results and health.

A Brand Born from Necessity

Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms began as a personal solution to a frustrating problem faced by Dr. Strobel, a board-certified neurologist and ultra-endurance athlete. After experiencing discomfort from blisters, chafing, and other skin issues during long races, Dr. Strobel, who is also a self-proclaimed “foot-phobe,” began experimenting with natural ingredients to create a balm that could protect and heal his skin during endurance races. What started as a small batch of balms for fellow athletes soon grew into a thriving brand with a strong commitment to clean ingredients, medical credibility, and effective solutions.

Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms uses just a few key organic ingredients, such as organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic beeswax, and essential oils, to create simple yet highly effective formulas. Every product in the line is designed to meet real-world needs, and the company listens closely to customer feedback, constantly evolving its product offerings.

New Offerings for Performance and Wellness

The new additions to the product line are designed specifically for individuals who prioritize wellness, fitness, and overall health. The Athlete Essentials Toolkit, for example, combines Dr. Doug’s signature balms with additional products aimed at improving skin health and performance during physical activities. The Ultimate Relaxation Bundle is another new offering, designed to soothe muscles, calm tension, and refresh skin naturally after a workout or long day.

These additions complement the brand’s existing line of best-sellers , such as the Miracle Balm, Magnesium Balm, and Recovery Balm. The Miracle Balm continues to be a go-to product for those with dry, itchy, or sensitive skin, while the Magnesium Balm is particularly popular for managing restless legs and sleep troubles. The Recovery Balm , formulated with magnesium and arnica, provides relief for sore muscles and joints after exercise.

Commitment to Clean, Safe Ingredients

What sets Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms apart from other skincare brands is its unwavering commitment to using clean, organic ingredients that are safe for everyone. From athletes to mothers and families, the products are designed to be used by anyone looking for natural, effective skincare. Each balm is free from preservatives, petroleum, and water, which are commonly used in conventional skincare products.

“We keep formulas simple on purpose. If you don’t need it, it doesn’t belong,” said Dr. Strobel. “Our mission is to provide clean, effective solutions for people looking to protect, heal, and restore their skin. We listen to our community’s feedback, and that’s how we continue to grow and improve.”

A Brand Built on Trust and Community

The growth of Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms is a testament to its community-based approach. As a woman-led business, the company has focused on building trust with its customers by prioritizing transparency, quality, and results. The 90-day, 100% money-back guarantee underscores their commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Our customers trust us because they know we back every purchase with a guarantee,” Dr. Strobel said. “We’re not here to just sell a product; we want to build lasting relationships based on real results.”

About Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms

Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms is a clean skincare brand founded by Dr. Donald “Doug” Strobel, a board-certified neurologist with over 20 years of clinical experience. The company was born out of Dr. Strobel’s personal need for an effective, natural solution to skin issues faced during endurance races. Since its founding in 2016, the brand has grown into a trusted name in wellness and skincare, known for its high-performance products made with simple, organic ingredients. The company offers a range of balms that protect, heal, and restore skin, with a focus on clean, safe, and effective formulas for athletes, families, and wellness enthusiasts.

Media Contact

Natalie Gardner

Co-Founder & President

Dr. Doug’s Miracle Balms

Email: natalie@drdougs.com

Website

Instagram