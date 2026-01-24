Triple Scale Announces Growth and Expansion Under Deividas Tokaris’ Leadership

Triple Scale Expands with Strong Focus on Data-Driven Growth for eCommerce Brands

Triple Scale, a boutique performance marketing agency specializing in Meta ads, is announcing significant growth under the leadership of its founder, Deividas Tokaris. With over $100M in Meta ad spend managed and more than $300M in client revenue generated, Triple Scale is expanding its team and service offerings to meet the growing demand for high-performance marketing solutions in the eCommerce and information product industries.

Founded by Deividas Tokaris, a Meta ads expert who has worked with over 50 growth-stage brands, Triple Scale takes a unique, hands-on approach to scaling businesses through the Meta ecosystem. The agency’s focus on creative strategy, advanced media buying techniques, and business growth optimization has led to an 87% client retention rate and established Triple Scale as a trusted partner for brands looking for predictable, profitable growth.

A Holistic Approach to eCommerce Growth

Unlike traditional agencies that rely on generic playbooks, Triple Scale combines a deep understanding of Meta ads with a holistic approach to business scaling. This includes optimizing not just ad campaigns, but the entire customer journey, funnel engineering, offer refinement, and product-market fit validation. This strategy has helped clients scale their daily ad spend from $1K to $10K, and in some cases, from $2K to $20K, within just a few months.

Triple Scale’s hands-on media buying process is central to its success. The agency aggressively manages client accounts, optimizing performance daily, and cutting inefficiencies to ensure stability at high spend levels. While many agencies may not know how to manage ad spends beyond $5K per day, Triple Scale’s team regularly scales clients into $10K to $50K per day territory with confidence.

Emphasizing Creative Strategy and Testing Systems

Triple Scale’s commitment to creative excellence sets it apart from competitors. The agency deploys a comprehensive creative production and testing framework that includes structured iterations, advanced analytics, and systematic angle discovery. With over 30,000 creatives tested annually, Triple Scale has developed a creative engine that can scale winning assets at a higher success rate than industry averages.

“Creativity is at the core of what we do. We don’t just make ads, we build systems that continually optimize creative performance and help brands scale effectively,” said Deividas Tokaris, founder of Triple Scale. “Our approach isn’t about hoping an ad will work. It’s about engineering creativity to drive business growth.”

Building Long-Term Relationships Through Elite Communication

One of the key differentiators of Triple Scale is its commitment to personalized service. Clients receive daily communication, weekly performance reports, and on-demand calls, ensuring they’re always informed and aligned with the agency’s strategic direction. With a tight-knit team of just 10 specialists, clients receive direct involvement from the founder, ensuring high-level guidance and leadership on every account.

“Triple Scale operates like an internal growth team,” said Tokaris. “We treat each client’s brand as our own, offering not only media buying expertise but strategic guidance that supports long-term business goals.”

Client Success Stories and Expansion Across Industries

Triple Scale’s impressive track record includes helping brands across diverse industries, from pet supplements and fashion to health info products and AI education. The agency has been instrumental in revitalizing fatigued accounts, scaling high-revenue eCommerce businesses, and helping brands launch new offers successfully.

One of the standout achievements for Triple Scale includes scaling an information product business from $2K/month to $500K/month and growing daily ad spend for another brand from $1K to $10K within three months. These success stories reflect the agency’s ability to produce sustainable, high-growth results for clients.

As the demand for performance-driven, data-backed marketing solutions continues to rise, Triple Scale is expanding its offerings to accommodate more brands. The agency is poised to further solidify its position as a top-tier growth partner for high-revenue eCommerce brands seeking stability and profitable growth.

About Triple Scale

Triple Scale is a boutique performance marketing agency based in Lithuania, founded by Deividas Tokaris. The agency specializes in Meta ads management for high-growth eCommerce and information product brands. With a focus on data-driven strategies, creative excellence, and hands-on media buying, Triple Scale has become a trusted partner for brands looking to scale profitably. The agency’s track record includes over $300M in client revenue generated and $100M+ in Meta ad spend managed, with a focus on long-term client relationships and sustainable growth.

