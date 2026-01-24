Why Legal Workflows Are Broken — LAW.co Introduces Agentic AI for Law Firms

LAW.co, an AI-powered legal operations platform, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI System for Law Firms, a new class of autonomous digital agents designed to replace manual legal workflows across contracts, research, compliance, and case management.

While law firms have spent decades adopting document management systems, billing platforms, and research databases, the actual work of law remains fragmented, manual, and slow. Matters move between inboxes, spreadsheets, PDFs, and siloed software, with lawyers and paralegals acting as the glue between systems.

LAW.co’s agentic AI platform eliminates that friction by deploying autonomous AI agents that can observe case data, make decisions, execute actions across legal systems, verify results, and continuously improve — without human prompting.

“Legal work today is still run on email threads and human memory,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Sales at LAW.co. “That’s not scalable, it’s not defensible, and it’s not how a modern professional services business should operate. Agentic AI gives firms a way to finally run legal operations like a real system.”

Why Legal Workflows No Longer Work

Modern law firms operate across dozens of disconnected platforms: contract repositories, billing systems, docketing software, research databases, compliance tools, and client portals. Each system works in isolation, requiring lawyers and staff to manually move information, track deadlines, and reconcile data.

This creates:

Delays between actions

Missed obligations

Rising associate costs

Increased compliance risk

Lower profitability per matter

“The legal industry adopted software, but never adopted automation,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of LAW.co. “Firms digitized documents, but they never digitized decisions. Agentic AI is what finally makes legal work programmable.”

How Agentic AI Changes Legal Operations

LAW.co’s platform deploys AI agents that operate across the firm’s existing systems to manage legal work end-to-end. These agents can:

Review and summarize contracts

Flag risks and compliance issues

Track deadlines and filing obligations

Route work to the right people

Update matter records automatically

Generate drafts and reports

Learn from outcomes to improve performance

Unlike chatbots or AI copilots that wait for user prompts, LAW.co’s agents continuously monitor legal activity and act on it autonomously.

“We’re moving law firms from reactive workflows to autonomous operations,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of LAW.co. “This isn’t about making lawyers type faster — it’s about eliminating the operational drag that eats up billable time and creates risk.”

Built for Real Law Firms

LAW.co is designed for law firms and in-house legal teams that handle high volumes of contracts, matters, and regulatory obligations. The platform integrates with existing document management systems, billing software, and legal databases, allowing firms to modernize operations without ripping out their current stack.

By replacing manual coordination with intelligent agents, LAW.co enables firms to:

Increase throughput per attorney

Reduce associate and paralegal overhead

Improve compliance and auditability

Deliver faster, more consistent client service

About LAW.co

Built by the team at LLM.co, LAW.co is an AI-powered legal operations platform that uses agentic AI to automate contracts, research, compliance, and case management for law firms and in-house legal teams. By replacing fragmented workflows with autonomous digital agents, LAW.co enables legal organizations to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and profitability.