Lori Marini Launches Revolutionary Nervous System–Based Coaching Program for High-Performing Women

Radiant Vitality Announces New Coaching Program Empowering Women to Heal and Rise

After more than two decades inside academic medicine, Lori Marini is launching a new coaching program designed for women whose success has outpaced their internal capacity to sustain it.

Lori Marini, a former pathologist assistant trained in Ivy League medical environments including Harvard Medical School and Yale School of Medicine, is the founder of Radiant Vitality United, a coaching and mentorship platform that integrates nervous system regulation, identity recalibration, and embodied leadership.

The program is built for high-performing women who appear successful on paper, yet feel chronically tense, emotionally overloaded, or internally disconnected.

“This work isn’t about doing more,” Marini explains. “It’s about stabilizing the system that everything else depends on.”

From Academic Medicine to Systemic Healing

Marini’s work is shaped by both professional training and lived experience.

After being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, she followed conventional medical treatment while also confronting a reality she had never been trained to address: healing does not occur in isolation from stress, emotional suppression, or identity strain.

“What I learned through illness,” she says, “is that the nervous system governs far more than we acknowledge, including recovery, resilience, and long-term vitality.”

Her program reflects that insight and does not replace medical care but actually complements it by addressing the internal conditions that influence how women hold responsibility, pressure, and growth.

A Unique Blend of Science and Soul

2025 Best Coach in St. Pete Award

Lori Marini has been honored with the 2025 Best Coach in St. Pete Award, recognizing her exceptional impact on women’s wellness and leadership development. This prestigious award highlights her dedication to guiding women through personal and professional transformation, further affirming her expertise in holistic coaching.

A Program Designed for Capacity, Not Motivation

Unlike traditional wellness or mindset coaching, Radiant Vitality’s approach centers on nervous system capacity rather than productivity or positive thinking.

The program integrates:

Nervous system regulation in daily life

Emotional resilience under sustained pressure

Identity integration during leadership expansion

Embodied decision-making and self-trust

Clients work with Marini either one-on-one or in a small-group setting, depending on their needs. The structure is designed to support women navigating leadership roles, business growth, caregiving demands, or major life transitions.

“This is not about fixing anyone,” Marini says. “It’s about helping women stop overriding themselves.”

Transformative Results for High-Performing Women

Who the Program Is For

Radiant Vitality United serves women who are:

High-achieving professionals or entrepreneurs

Leaders carrying a significant emotional or mental load

Experiencing burnout, anxiety, or chronic internal tension

Ready for sustainable growth without self-abandonment

Clients often report increased clarity, steadier energy, improved boundaries, and a deeper sense of internal safety, changes that affect both personal and professional life.

About Lori Marini and Radiant Vitality

Lori Marini is an ICF PCC-credentialed coach, former academic medical professional, pathologist assistant and founder of Radiant Vitality United. Her work blends medical insight with nervous system regulation, emotional integration, and identity-level coaching.

Through her programs, Lori helps women recalibrate how they hold responsibility, success, and self-leadership so growth becomes sustainable rather than exhausting.

