Backcountry Recreation Provides Essential Sauna Maintenance Tips to Help Homeowners Protect Their Investment

Backcountry Recreation , a Canadian retailer specializing in outdoor wellness equipment, has published a new set of sauna maintenance recommendations aimed at helping homeowners protect their investment and maintain optimal performance over time.

As interest in home wellness spaces continues to rise across Canada, the company notes that routine upkeep plays a critical role in preserving sauna safety, comfort, and material integrity. The newly released guidance outlines practical steps that sauna owners can incorporate into regular home maintenance schedules.

Daily Care and Proper Ventilation

According to Backcountry Recreation, post-use ventilation is one of the most important yet often overlooked aspects of sauna care. Allowing the sauna to air out after each session helps reduce excess moisture and supports interior wood longevity. Light cleaning with mild, natural solutions can further prevent staining and odor buildup.

“Simple habits such as proper ventilation and gentle cleaning after use help maintain both hygiene and structural quality,” said a spokesperson for Backcountry Recreation. “These steps can significantly extend the usable life of a sauna.”

Preserving Interior Wood Surfaces

To protect cedar or hemlock seating and walls, the company recommends using towels or removable mats during sessions to reduce sweat absorption. Applying paraffin oil once or twice per year can help maintain the wood’s appearance without interfering with breathability. Harsh chemicals and surface sealants are discouraged, as they may trap heat or release unwanted odors.

Heater and Stone Maintenance

The sauna heater is identified as a core component requiring periodic inspection. Backcountry Recreation advises checking stones regularly for cracks or deterioration, as damaged stones may affect heat distribution. Electric heater owners are encouraged to keep components free from dust and ensure proper electrical connections, while wood-burning sauna owners should clean chimneys and flue systems seasonally.

Outdoor Sauna Seasonal Care

For outdoor sauna units, annual exterior treatment is recommended to protect against weather exposure. Using UV-resistant oils or stains can help prevent cracking, fading, and moisture damage caused by temperature fluctuations.

Long-Term Inspection and Upkeep

The company suggests conducting a full inspection every six months, including door alignment, hinges, lighting, and visible signs of moisture wear. Early identification of issues can help reduce long-term maintenance costs and preserve operational efficiency.

“A sauna is both a wellness space and a long-term home feature,” the spokesperson added. “Preventive care ensures it remains reliable, efficient, and enjoyable year after year.”

About Backcountry Recreation

Backcountry Recreation is a Canada-based retailer offering outdoor saunas , cold plunges, and wellness accessories. The company focuses on quality, sustainability, and customer education, providing guidance and products designed to support long-term wellness at home.

For more information, visit https://www.backcountryrecreation.com/