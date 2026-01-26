DMR News

The SCOPE Partnership Blueprint: A New Standard for Strategic Alignment in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Recruitment

Ethan Lin

Jan 26, 2026

SCOPE Recruiting, a premier firm of supply chain recruiters focused on manufacturing and logistics, has launched The Scope Partnership Blueprint, a process-driven hiring framework that is designed to secure the top 10% of talent, helping organizations thrive in a market where the best performers may not be actively looking for work.

Traditionally, recruitment models aim to seek the 30% of the workforce that is currently browsing the job boards, the active job seekers, who can often include candidates of varying competencies and suitabilities for the role. However, the SCOPE Partnership Blueprint shifts focus towards the 70% of the market that is filled by passive candidates. With a proprietary methodology to find and engage the top 10% of performers who are not actively looking for work.

“In manufacturing and logistics, a single high-impact hire can transform an entire operation’s OEE or supply chain efficiency,” says Friddy Hoegener, Owner and President of SCOPE Recruiting. “You don’t find those people by accident. You find them through a disciplined, strategic alignment between the search firm and the hiring team. The Blueprint is our commitment to that precision.”

The SCOPE Partnership Blueprint is structured into three core phases:

Strategic Alignment: Beyond The Job Description

This phase focuses on defining and finding the target candidates for a given role within the passive candidate market. This involves a joint intake involving HR and the hiring manager, resulting in a custom candidate scorecard that defines objective success metrics before interviews begin.

Operational Rhythm: Speed as a Competitive Advantage

In a market where high-quality candidates should be considered a perishable resource, developing a structured cadence ensures momentum, with weekly candidate sprints, real-time market intelligence, and a pause protocol that protects both employer brand and candidate experience.

The SCOPE Standard: Retention-Focused Results

Long-term success is the aim of the Blueprint and, by targeting passive, high-performing talent, it delivers an average 4.5-week time-to-fill and an 86% one-year retention rate.

“We aren’t a high-volume agency; we are a strategic partner,” Hoegener added. “The Blueprint allows us to act as an extension of our clients’ leadership teams, delivering the surgical precision required to secure the top 10% of talent that competitors can’t reach.”

For more information on The SCOPE Partnership Blueprint or to view the full operational roadmap, visit scoperecruiting.com.

About SCOPE Recruiting

SCOPE Recruiting is a boutique executive search firm serving the manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain sectors. Based in Madison, Alabama, the firm uses a rigorous, process-led approach to connect high-growth organizations with top-tier talent.

For more information about SCOPE Recruiting, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

