NestEdge Realty is an independent brokerage started by veteran broker Matthew Gluck. It is changing the residential real estate market in Westchester County with a unique mix of aggressive, results-driven service and some of the lowest full-service commission rates in the area. The company has closed more than $650 million in residential deals in the past seven years. It has grown from a small agency to a major regional player that serves Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess counties in New York and southern Connecticut.

The company’s success comes from combining modern, client-first strategies with a long-standing focus on hands-on, white-glove service. While many brokerages use automated systems and lockboxes, NestEdge agents attend every showing in person. This ensures that properties are shown by professionals and that potential buyers get quick, accurate answers to their questions. Gluck says that the company believes that a low commission should never mean a low effort. Having an agent at every showing helps buyers feel more connected to a home.

This high-performance method has worked very well for sellers, with many homes selling quickly and often for more than the asking price, even in very competitive markets. The company places great emphasis on realistic market positioning, strong digital marketing, and clear communication about net proceeds. It sees efficiency and value as two sides of the same coin. This model has worked well for a wide range of property values. For example, it has worked for luxury estates in Briarcliff Manor at $4,000,000 and in Scarsdale at $3,200,000, as well as a wide range of homes in Chappaqua, Bedford, and Rye Brook.

NestEdge Realty offers a buyer rebate program that provides buyers with a unique financial benefit. The goal of this program is to help clients pay for closing costs and increase their overall buying power. This is a big reason why the company is so popular with first-time homebuyers who are having trouble affording a home right now. The company helps these clients at every step of the purchase, from getting a mortgage and having inspections done to closing the deal.

The brokerage’s “find and finance” model is a big reason why it stands out from the rest. NestEdge, in partnership with East Coast Capital, has an in-house mortgage platform that gives clients access to competitive interest rates and low-cost loan options. This is something that independent companies don’t often have. This all-in-one service model has made the brokerage a top choice for families moving from New York City, Brooklyn, and Northern New Jersey to Westchester communities like Chappaqua , Scarsdale, Pleasantville, Armonk, and Larchmont.

The company is more than just a place to manage transactions; it also helps educate people in the area. The company knows that factors such as the quality of the school district, property taxes, and commute times are essential to people who live there. That’s why they publish detailed guides to help buyers understand the area’s complicated finances. These resources address significant “unknowns,” such as Westchester property taxes and closing costs, to ensure clients understand their finances before making one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives.

NestEdge Realty is an independent brokerage, so it doesn’t face the pressures of being part of a franchise. This lets the team quickly adapt to market changes and develop new pricing models and ways to improve the client experience. The company is not a normal sales organization because it is independent and has a large team of experienced agents. Matthew Gluck is in charge of the company, and his vision is to focus on being financially smart and getting results. The company is still changing what buyers and sellers in the area expect.

